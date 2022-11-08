TikTok is gaining ground as a more popular source of entertainment than Netflix





JThe sky is the limit for TikTok, it seems. The platform continues to attract more and more users, some of whom even now prefer the social network to Netflix. Could TikTok soon eclipse Netflix in the United States? That’s according to a new study by YPulse, with its Media Consumption Monitor Survey, conducted in October 2022 among approximately 1,500 Americans between the ages of 13 and 39. While Netflix still ranks first among the platforms most used to watch videos, with 69% of responses among Gen Z users, TikTok follows closely behind, taking second place with 60%. This signals growth for the Chinese social network as, in the firm’s April report, 58% of Gen Z users cite TikTok as their favorite site, compared to 72% for Netflix. The content offered by social networks seems to be increasingly attractive to the younger generation. In another study conducted by YPulse, 48% of Gen Zers said they prefer watching content on social media over streaming platforms. For YPulse, this preference can be explained by the fact that these users want to relax and let a service make choices on behalf of the user. Some 54% of young users surveyed said they were interested in letting streaming services take over and directly suggest content to watch, based on their preferences. This option is already offered on Netflix with “Play Something”. The devices used also play a role in this new consumer trend. In fact, 68% of Gen Z users choose their smartphone to watch content on a regular basis, compared to 43% who opt for TV and 40% for their laptop. The duration of the video content could also have an impact on the choice of the preferred platform, since 48% of the respondents would be more inclined to choose short videos than long content. However, for fans of longer formats, the Chinese social network has already introduced an option to post videos of up to 10 minutes. Some accounts on TikTok also allow users to watch multi-part series episodes or movie clips. Some users even offer live streams of series and movies. Also Read: If You Fail In OTT As An Actor, It’s Hard For You To Survive :R Madhavan Nevertheless, Netflix still remains the leader, far ahead of its competitors. Disney+ comes in fifth place (44%), Hulu in seventh place (31%), Prime Video in eighth place (29%) and HBO Max/HBO in tenth place (23%). YouTube TV and Roku are at the bottom of the ranking (22%). Check out our festive offers of up to Rs.1000/- off website prices on subscriptions + Gift Card worth Rs 500/- from Eatbetterco.com. Click here to find out more.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.forbesindia.com/article/lifes/tiktok-is-gaining-ground-as-a-more-popular-source-of-entertainment-than-netflix/81051/1

