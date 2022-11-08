Entertainment
Chinese adopt Bollywood disco song as protest anthem
From: Neeta Lal
Millions of Chinese are using the Bollywood hit number — Jimmy, Jimmy, Jimmy, aa ja, aa ja — from the 1982 film “Disco Dancer” as a protest anthem to rebel against the government’s draconian restrictions on Xi Jinping to control the Covid-19 outbreak in the country.
Hordes of locked-down Chinese nationals have uploaded the iconic song videos to Chinese social media network Douyin – the Chinese name for TikTok – where they can be seen lip-syncing to the Hindi number holding up empty bowls and pans to highlight their deprivation of essential food items during lockdowns. The song in China is recreated in Mandarin as Jie mi, jie mi, which translates to “Give me rice? Who can help me? I had run out. No need to give a lot of rice, my family has only a few members. You can hear it here.
While Chinese censors are quick to attack language on the internet to vent their frustration or irritation with systems, tireless protesters are using constantly changing passwords as censors shut them down. It has reached the point where a simple understanding of Chinese vocabulary, syntax and grammar is no longer enough to fully understand Chinese speech on the Internet, according to a website called the internet monitor. On today’s Chinese Internet, fully understanding the language requires deep knowledge of current events, a deep respect for historical implications, an agile mastery of cultural conventions and, more often than not, a healthy appreciation of humor. topical.
While one video that has garnered over 10 million views shows a man dressed as a woman in a colorful outfit and headgear singing the number with an empty rice bowl in his hand, another depicts a housewife swaying to the rhythm of the songs with exaggerated and theatrical gestures. Children too have joined the online protests by crooning their own versions.
Several Chinese cities including Shanghai; population of over 25 million, continues to be tightly clamped down to contain Covid numbers. Even though the infection cases are under control, residents have been forced to stay indoors for weeks while struggling with food shortages and other shortages. Those who protest the policy measures face severe repression from security officials, as evidenced by thousands of videos circulating online showing cops abusing the public, including women.
China’s Covid policy has also had economic ramifications. In March, about 345 million people in 46 Chinese cities were in full or partial lockdown, a population accounting for 40% of GDP,” the Center for Strategic and International Studies said in a report.
Foreign companies have also been the first victims of the Chinese government’s oppressive policies. Large numbers of workers jumped fences at Foxconn’s Apple iPhone assembly site in Zhengzhou city to evade the government’s “Zero Covid” rules. Deprived of transport services, they had to walk several kilometers to leave the scene.
In this context of oppression and anguish, say sociologists, people resort to creative means to rebel. And since Indian films have always enjoyed enormous popularity in China, the phenomenal success of Jimmy Jimmy is hardly surprising. In the 1950s and 60s, legendary movie stars such as Raj Kapoor enjoyed enormous popularity in China. More recently, the resounding success of films such as “3 Idiots”, “Secret Superstar”, “Hindi Medium”, “Dangal” and “Andhadhun” have attracted record attendances in Chinese theaters.
Disco Dancer is a musical drama, a rags-to-riches tale of a young street performer. , East Asia, Turkey and the Soviet Union. The song was written by composer and singer Bappi Lahiri, who died earlier this year. It also became a cult hit in Russia and remains popular in Russia and Eurasian countries even today. Jimmy Jimmy was also featured in a 2008 Hollywood movie called You Dont Mess with the Yohan.
Indian music composers have never shied away from composing protest songs that capture the popular imagination. Many of these songs reflect public angst against political dispensation in power or the breakdown of law and order. Many also feature the country’s political climate, says Vishnu Jignesh, a Delhi-based music composer.
Hindi cinema, adds Jignesh, has a rich tradition of poets and songwriters writing songs that beautifully capture protest movements. The Chinese adoption of Jimmy Jimmy is the latest example, he says. In another case, the viral Tamil song (from the southern Indian state of Tamil Nadu) “Enjoy Enjaami” by rapper Arivu and singer Dhee, has been adopted by Sri Lankans to express their disenchantment with to the country’s economic crisis and government corruption.
Cultural historians say the connection between pop music and protest movements goes back centuries and transcends geographies. Popular songs often become anthems of protest, says Dr Preetha Nair, associate professor of political science at the University of Delhi. If you look at powerful mass movements, be it the Civil Rights Movement, the French Revolution, the Russian Revolution, or even the Cairo Uprising, all had pop songs embraced by protesters that held together solidarity. It also reinforced their message while putting pressure on the respective governments.
