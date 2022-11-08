Brian Tyree Henry is your favorite actor of favorite actors

Comment this story Comment

Donald Glover liked the other guy. Really, he did. The casting process for Alfred Miles, a character on the Glovers FX Atlanta drama series who raps under the stage name Paper Boi, had narrowed down to two actors. The first guy seemed to have the right energy, Glover recalled. He had the swag.

Then Brian Tyree Henry came in.

He was really sweet and kind and, you know, we shook hands and talked for a second and then he transformed into a whole different person, Glover says. I was like, Oh, this guy is a actor. The audience needs the eyes and ears of the show to be someone as resilient as the show, and it was. He is definitely one of the three best actors I know. I was like, dramatically impressed.

Given that elasticity, Henry, 40, has bounced back from his Emmy-nominated role in Atlanta, which wraps up its four seasons this week, to all sorts of projects. He’s worked with acclaimed directors including Steve McQueen (Widows) and Barry Jenkins (If Beale Street Could Talk), starred in action movies like Godzilla vs. Kong and Bullet Train, and even did voice acting for Spider. -Man: Into the Spider-Verse. He started his career on stage and returned to the medium in between; several years after originating a role in The Book of Mormon, he landed a Tony Award nomination for starring in a Broadway revival of Kenneth Lonergans Lobby Hero.

Henry’s latest project, the new Apple TV Plus movie Causeway, casts him alongside Jennifer Lawrence, a formidable on-screen partner Henry holds firm with. Director Lila Neugebauer shares a similar story to Glovers about being floored by Henry’s acting abilities, but hers dates back over 15 years when, as an undergrad, she fell is sneaked into a performance of the play Balm in Gilead at Yale Drama School. No disrespect to the rest of the set, she said, but Henry made this.

If you’re privileged to see Brian in just one role, his breadth as an actor, his range, his depth of wit, it’s just undeniable, says Neugebauer. There’s a natural tendency in this industry to put people in certain boxes, and I think Brian blows those boxes away. I think he can do anything.

After hearing such praise for someone’s talents, one wonders how big their ego is. Does Henry know he ranks so high on the Glovers list? Does he know that Neugebauer, a longtime friend, is still pinching herself to make sure that working with him on his first feature film wasn’t just a dream?

If he does, it hasn’t affected his process. Speaking in late October from Australia, where he is filming another Godzilla movie virtually opposite the intimate Causeway, Henry describes the sense of obligation he feels to the people he represents. He owes it to them to do his homework, to consider the humanity of characters often confined to the boxes he himself has broken.

Born in North Carolina and raised partly in Washington, Henry has been an actor since childhood. He attended Morehouse College, a liberal arts school in Atlanta, and graduate school at Yale before finding work in theater. Having been a black man at Yale and then on Broadway, Henry knows what it’s like to be in the minority. He approaches his profession with empathy, sometimes drawing on his own experiences.

When I take on a role, I always want to understand and dissect how much that role relates to me, he says. Because at the end of the day, I’m the one who wakes up with this character, brings this character home, has dinner with this character. They really become a part of you.

With such deep well-being, Henry experiences a great loss. He acknowledges that not every role he takes on will have the ability to help him heal, but finds those that do to be the most compelling. Like Atlanta, which offered Henry an outlet for the grief he experienced after his mother died in 2016, Causeway tapped into the emotions surrounding loneliness and the desire for purpose.

In the film, Henry plays James, a New Orleans mechanic who befriends Lynsey (Lawrence), a soldier who returns to his hometown after suffering a traumatic brain injury in Afghanistan. Forced to face the life she fled, Lynsey struggles to adjust to life in the city. James feels it from the moment they meet, consciously creating an environment that allows him to open up.

As their friendship deepens, James reveals to Lynsey that he suffered his own traumatic injury some time ago, the circumstances of which left him feeling ashamed and isolated. While crying in his own life, Henry says, the actor thought to himself, Well, nobody can see me. Nobody knows what’s going on. I have to make sure I’m smiling and okay when I leave the house. He saw himself in James’ need to move on, which sometimes meant denying the immensity of his pain.

But when you do that, it makes the cracks even more noticeable, says Henry. And that’s what Causeway gave me: a place to feel normal in my grief.

Work on Causeway began in 2019 and stopped when the pandemic hit. At some point in the lockdown, after everyone who could had retreated to their homes, Henry and Lawrence realized they were living across the street from each other in Los Angeles. The film hung above their heads. Something in the story seemed unfinished. So the actors met and split the script, focusing on the sense of connection they themselves had been deprived of in recent months.

For Henry, that meant making sure James lived a full on-screen life. Where would he go after throwing down a few beers at the bar with Lynsey? What kind of couch would he slump on next? The idea of ​​home changed for James after the accident, Henry says, noting that just inviting a new friend like Lynsey into this difficult space would be a big step for his character.

He shared these thoughts with Lawrence and Neugebauer, who agreed they should rework the script to position Lynsey and James’ relationship as the dominant thread. Neugebauer cut the Afghanistan flashbacks in favor of adding more scenes set in New Orleans, to further flesh out Henrys’ character.

I wanted James’ authenticity to really shine through, says Henry. I always want people, when they see me on screen, to realize that I’m a real person, that it’s a real person somewhere, that it’s actually somebody out there. He is a human, fully realized.

Although Henry had already done a stellar job by the time it premiered in Atlanta in late 2016, the critically acclaimed series was a shot in the arm. Adopting a sometimes surreal tone, it follows Alfred and his cousin, Earnest Earn Marks (Glover), who manages the careers of the rappers. As Paper Boi becomes more famous, Alfred is forced to navigate the thorns of new stardom.

Each season of Atlanta contains what Glover calls its episode of Alfred. The most memorable of all, Season 2s Woods, takes place on the anniversary of Alfred’s mother’s death. He gets mugged by young men claiming to be Paper Boi fans, then runs away, ending up lost in the woods. The episode, which Henry called cathartic, is dedicated to his mother, Willow Dean Kearse.

Woods is a pithy rendering of celebrity fragility and disorientation. While Alfred spends much of the first season seeking recognition, he later begins to reject the strings attached to it. Glover credits Henry for bringing pathos to the character, as well as an underlying rage.

I don’t think we originally made him so upset with the world, says Glover. He’s become more and more of a loving, I don’t want to be bothered, I just want to do my thing and hang out.

Educated in Atlanta, Henry has friends he considers Alfred. Alfred could be a cousin or a brother, he continues, and if you don’t know him, then you deserve to know. Henry speaks of the character with great compassion, sometimes as if speaking of himself. He hasn’t played against anyone else in such a long time, he says: There’s no way for us to grow apart.

In the last episode of Alfred, last week, Andrew Wyeth. Alfreds World, the rapper returns to the woods this time, of his own free will. He retires from Atlanta to a country house, where he grows marijuana and practices shooting targets. He encounters an abandoned tractor and, after trying to fix it using a YouTube tutorial, finds his foot crushed under its weight.

All the while, Alfred ignores calls and texts from Earn, a reminder of his hectic life in the city. It’s not until he’s gotten home from the tractor and fought off a vicious (yes, really) feral hog that Alfred picks up the phone and talks to Earn about whether black people can get sunburned.

Even in this moment of levity, there is stillness in Alfred. Henry projects a sense of acceptance and quiet gratitude for a life that Alfred not only fought for, but consciously chose for himself.