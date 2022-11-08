abrdn plc strengthens its position in Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR)





abrdn plc increased its position in shares of Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating) by 2.2% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The company held 62,286 shares of the company after purchasing an additional 1,355 shares during the quarter. abrn plc’s holdings in Caesars Entertainment were worth $2,442,000 at the end of the last quarter. A number of other major investors have also recently changed their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in the shares of Caesars Entertainment by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,843,353 shares of the company worth $1,689,802,000 after purchasing an additional 290,006 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors strengthens its position in Caesars Entertainment by 20.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 20,877,113 shares of the company valued at $1,615,057,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548,997 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. strengthens its position in Caesars Entertainment by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,321,289 shares of the company valued at $1,185,253,000 after purchasing an additional 51,185 shares during the period. Capital World Investors strengthens its position in Caesars Entertainment by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 12,756,091 shares of the company valued at $986,811,000 after purchasing an additional 1,902,200 shares during the period. Finally, Point Break Capital Management LLC strengthened its position in Caesars Entertainment by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Point Break Capital Management LLC now owns 10,617,833 shares of the company valued at $821,396,000 after purchasing an additional 987,230 shares during the period. 95.55% of the shares are held by hedge funds and other institutional investors. Wall Street analysts predict growth Several research companies have published reports on CZR. KeyCorp downgraded Caesars Entertainment shares to an “industry weight” rating in a Tuesday, July 19 research report. Susquehanna lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a Monday, October 3 research report. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $90.00 to $64.00 in a Wednesday, Aug. 3 research report. Susquehanna Bancshares cut its price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $32.00 to $27.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a Monday, Oct. 3 report. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut his price target on Caesars Entertainment shares from $113.00 to $63.00 in a Tuesday, July 19 report. Two research analysts rated the stock with a sell rating, two gave the company’s stock a hold rating and twelve gave the company’s stock a buy rating. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $82.19. Caesars Entertainment trades up 3.4% Want more great investment ideas? NASDAQ CZR opened at $44.07 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.80 and a debt ratio of 6.53. The company has a market capitalization of $9.46 billion, a PE ratio of -7.95 and a beta of 2.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $40.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.34. Caesars Entertainment, Inc. has a 52-week minimum of $31.31 and a 52-week maximum of $109.69. Insider buying and selling In related news, the director Michael E. Pegram bought 25,000 shares of the company in a trade on Friday, November 4. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.74 per share, with a total value of $1,118,500.00. Following the transaction, the administrator now owns 96,697 shares of the company, valued at $4,326,223.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available via this hyperlink. 0.50% of the shares are currently held by insiders of the company. Caesars Entertainment Profile (Get a rating) Caesars Entertainment, Inc operates as a gaming and hospitality company in the United States. The Company operates casinos including online poker, keno, racing and sports betting; restaurants, bars, clubs and lounges; hotels; and places of entertainment. It also provides staffing and management services; accessories, souvenirs and decorative items in retail stores; and online sports betting and iGaming services. See also Want to see what other hedge funds hold CZR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com for the latest 13F documents and insider trading for Caesars Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:CZR – Get a rating). Get news and reviews for Caesars Entertainment Daily – Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of breaking news and analyst ratings for Caesars Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com’s free daily email newsletter.

