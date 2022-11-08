Entertainment
Jennifer Lawrences Causeway proves how much Hollywood needs her
See: Pavement
Pavement is a careful and silent examination of the complicated idea of home and the difficulty of trauma. It is also proof that the strange fight of Jennifer Lawrence Backlash a few years ago was totally unfounded.
Here’s Coleman Spilde’s take:
Co-written by author Otessa Moshfegh alongside Luke Goebel and Elizabeth Sanders, Pavement unfolds like a novel. As Lynsey and James discover they have more in common than they thought, the deliberately-paced, realistic-dialogue films ground the budding friendship with authenticity. This is a movie that focuses more on its character development than any major statement about war or politics. Instead of opting for an authoritarian thematic position, Pavement is an upbeat yet entirely pragmatic examination of how we navigate our most acute traumas, led by two of the most gripping dramatic performances of the year.
The film is a heavy exploration of deep trauma, and it sometimes gives way under the weight of its themes. Some will read the film’s central relationship as a love story, despite Neugebauer’s direction setting up the film’s intent from the start. Unfortunately, this is an easy mistake to make, given that Pavement is limited by its limited runtime. It’s not a movie that feels rushed, but rather underdeveloped at times. In a landscape of both theatrical and streaming fare that pushes audiences’ attention with nearly three-hour epics, Pavement is the rare 90 minute film that I wish was longer.
Read more.
Skip: Blockbuster
Blockbuster is a show that should be baked into feel-good, millennial, video-store nostalgia. Instead, it’s a mess of abandoned storylines and rote workplace comedy. My $800 late fee for It takes two deserved better.
Here is Kevin Fallons take:
There’s guaranteed protection that prepares you for the most violent and heartbreaking sentence in the English language.geriatric millennials feel towards Blockbuster, because of that nostalgia and those precious memories. It is therefore understandable that we take a closer look at the Blockbuster series as we would for other harmless streaming comedies. Knowing this, I can say pretty definitively: we, the Blockbuster generation, deserve better.
maybe so Blockbuster leaning further into this meta-self-awareness, there would be more to recommend about it. But what makes it special, the connection to Blockbuster, is essentially ignored, resulting in a workplace comedy that’s neither particularly unique nor memorable. Instead, there’s a commentary on the differences between Millennials and Gen Z that isn’t new or clever. A willing relationship between Timmy and Eliza couldn’t be sleepier or more obvious. And even with scene stealers like Calm your enthusiasms JB Smoove in the supporting cast, there isn’t one character that stands out as having the potential to be a fan favorite.
Read more.
See: Enola Holmes 2
Enola Holmes 2 is a fun, wacky sequel to the misadventures of YA heroines and a great showcase for Millie Bobby Brown if only we could get her out of Netflix’s industrial complex for good.
Here is Fletcher Peters:
Alas, only Netflix seems to have captured the undeniable charisma of Millie Bobby Brown. Unfortunately, it took years for the streamer to update its two running storylines. new seasons of stranger thingsas we all know take years to release, and it’s still been a few years since its triumph Enola Holmes made its debut. But Enola Holmes 2 is finally here to break the fourth wall again, with another wonderful performance from the lead actress and her flurry of lovely co-stars.
By far the best part of Enola Holmes 2however, is more Sherlock (aka Swollock) Holmes. Yes, it’s ironic, it’s obviously Enola’s story about standing apart from his older brother. But the couple work so well together that it would be a crime to separate them. The dimwitted and headstrong Enola pushes her way into Sherlock’s detective work although she is often more social and thoughtful than him, he has a lot to teach her. Hearty, buff and weighted, Cavill is the perfect match for Browns’ bubbly Enola.
Read more.
See: Selena Gomez: My Mind and Me
Selena Gomez: my mind and me might be another entry into the pool of dime-a-dozen music documentaries, but proves to be a worthy depiction of chronic illnesses and mental health issues outside of its vanity project roots.
Here is Kyndall Cunninghams take
It was only a matter of time before Selena Gomez, a fairly private and sometimes opposed to the press pop star, would use the medium to his advantage although the seeds of a documentary were sown as early as 2015. After watching Madonna: Truth or Dare Gomez recruited director Alek Keshishian, who also directed her music video Hands to Myself (and is her manager’s brother) to follow her on the world tour for her second studio album, The comeback. However, their plans came to a halt when Gomez ended the tour after 55 shows, citing depression and anxiety as a result of her lupus. In 2018, she was admitted to a mental institution.
That said, I found my mind and me to be a more intriguing documentary in its less PR-ish sequences. Watching Gomez visit her elementary school in Texas and reunite with her childhood neighbors is sweet and a touching reminder of her humble beginnings. But the most candid images of her at work, as she complains about doing press for her album Rare and feeling like a product, creating a more compelling story about the nature of fame. And yet, aside from occasional footage of Gomez being swarmed by paparazzi and incessantly questioned about her ex Justin Bieber, the documentary isn’t all that interested in superstar Selena Gomez.
Read more.
|
