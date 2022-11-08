Grizzly Wedding, Arachnid Entertainment, Gorilla Gifts | Opinion

Editor’s Note: “Heard Around the West” appears monthly in the High Country News. Got a western quirk you’d like to share? Write [email protected]
Weddings aren’t usually described as gnarly, but the word seems apt for a ceremony on the scenic shores of Two Medicine Lake in Montanas Glacier National Park.
Videographer Stanton Giles was filming the August nuptials when his camera was pulled from the bride and groom’s pledges of eternal love to a dramatic commotion across the lake: A grizzly bear charged out of the bushes and tackled a moose calf beneath his mother’s gaze. Giles told Newsweek that the bride and groom were still making their vows when the wedding party noticed what was happening, and the festivities were forced to stop until the bear was done. kill the calf. It stayed there as long as it took to kill the calf, Giles said. As soon as he died and stopped struggling in the water, he took him back to the trees. Shocked guests weren’t quite sure how to react, Giles said that sort of thing rarely comes up in etiquette manuals although there were suggestions to turn up the music to drown out the sound of death. The entire 3 minute and 30 second scene was captured on video for posterity and uploaded to YouTube, where it has been viewed over 400,000 times. Nature is beautiful and terrifying. And outdoor nuptials sometimes give words new meaning until death do you part.
As pets, tarantulas are an acquired taste. Scary critters aren’t for everyone, but arachnid fans in Coarsegold, California want everyone to love them as much as they do. The 25th annual Coarsegold Tarantula Awareness Festival, celebrated the last Saturday in October in the historic village of Coarsegold, honors flamboyant fuzzies and their contributions to the ecosystem. NBCLosAngeles.com noted that the festival included pumpkin cheesecake, a costume contest and tarantula-inspired poetry, not to mention the chance to meet, touch and even hold the guests of honor. Festival organizers seek to educate the public and de-stigmatize the huge, hairy spiders. Another tarantula festival was held in La Junta, Colorado the first week of October. According Fox21news.comattendees celebrated arachnids and their annual mating ritual, which doesn’t involve a dating app called “Spinder,” but occurs naturally on the 443,000+ acres of Comanche National Grassland – much like Burning Man for spiders, with even more legs for dancing.
Speaking of legs, a partial human foot, still inside its owner’s shoe, was discovered in Yellowstone National Parks’ Abyss Pool in August, near the aptly named West Thumb Geyser Basin, ABC News reported. . Could this macabre discovery have something to do with the other 21 severed feet found washed up on shores in Canada and Washington in recent years? Authorities have been intrigued by the gruesome discoveries since August 20, 2007, when a girl found an Adidas sneaker with a foot on Jedediah Island, near British Columbia and Vancouver Island. Just six days later, a black-and-white Reebok appeared on Gabriola Island, 30 miles away. Since then more disembodied feet have washed ashore around the Salish Sea. However, there is an explanation. Medical examiners considered body decomposition, shoe fashion, and DNA research to arrive at a cause, and no, it’s not aliens. Or serial killers. Or shark attacks, or overly enthusiastic pedicures. Big Think explained that corpses in the ocean are usually separated by sea scavengers and bottom feeders, broken down piece by piece in less than a week. The feet, however, could be brought to the surface using the lightweight materials found in the latest generation sneakers. Sneakers produced after 2000 are made from lighter foam and have air pockets in the soles. Authorities used DNA evidence to identify most of the feet. But Yellowstone’s foot remains a mystery, though we can’t help but wonder what might be lurking in the West Thumb Geyser Basin. Some things are best left unknown.
We’ve long admired the terse yet evocative prose of small town police blotters. Occasionally, an article almost amounts to poetry. Savvy readers John and Eileen Eavis sent us such a clipping from the Seward Journal, whose Public Safety Report compiles data from a variety of sources, including police, fire, EMS dispatches and court documents. How not to be puzzled by something like this: A caller reported on June 19 at 2:09 p.m. that on June 19 at 8:36 a.m. an individual dressed in a gorilla costume burst into their yard and left a rooster. Those are just the facts, ma’am, as the old Dragnet TV cops would say, but sometimes the facts are enough.
Midge is a citizen of the Standing Rock Nation and was raised by wolves in the Pacific Northwest. His book, Bury My Heart at Chuck E. Cheeses (Bison Books, 2019), was nominated for the Washington State Book Award. She resides in Moscow, near the plateau of the Columbia River, home of the Nimiipuu.