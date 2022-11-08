Entertainment
Hollywood heavyweight wants to join star bid to buy Commanders, report says
Alright, alright, alright.
The New York Post reports that Oscar-winning actor Matthew McConaughey is looking to join Amazon founder Jeff Bezos and hip-hop mogul Jay-Z in a blockbuster bid to buy the Washington Commanders.
Matthew has always been a big fan and his ties to the team go back a long way, the source laments. They support his foundation and his good friends with Dan Snyder him and [supermodel wife Camila Alves] were on the Dans yacht during the Super Bowl last year.
The team announced last week that owner Daniel Snyder was preparing to sell his team.
The Job previously reported that the Bezos/Jay-Z group will make a formal joint offer to buy the team in January, according to people with knowledge of the situation.
A representative for Bezos was unavailable for comment. Bezos and Jay-Z have been longtime friends, and Jay-Z spent time aboard the Bezos yacht in September.
ESPN reports that one of the NBA’s biggest stars may be looking to join Bezos and Jay-Z’s offer. Brooklyn NetsforwardKevin Duranta longtime Commanders fan, says he wants to participate.
In a perfect world, I would be one of them,” Durant told ESPN. I would like to. I’d love to donate some of my money to be a Commander, but see. I hope he’s a nice person. I heard [Amazon CEO Jeff] Bezos and Jay-Z, but you never know.
So how much will it cost to buy the commanders? ByPFF Ari Meirov:
The asking price for Washington commanders is expected to be around $7 billion (!!), according to@JayGlazer. The hope is that something will be done in the next six months. The#Broncosrecently sold for a record $4.65 billion. Washington could go much further.
ESPNreports that Snyder bought the franchise for $800 million in 1999.
