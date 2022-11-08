Kerala story: calls for halting release of controversial Bollywood film about conversions to Islam





To receive free real-time news alerts straight to your inbox, sign up for our news emails Sign up for our free news emails A complaint has been filed with India’s Federal Ministry of Information and Broadcasting against an upcoming contentious Bollywood film for allegedly portraying Kerala as a ‘terrorist state’. The trailer of The history of Kerala published earlier this month claims nearly 32,000 women in the now Communist Party-ruled southern state of Kerala have converted to Islam and joined the Islamic State over the past decade . Aravindakshan BR, a Tamil Nadu-based journalist, has written to the Federal Ministry and Indian Film Certification Commission Chairman Prasoon Joshi to ban the film unless the makers provide evidence against their claim. The film is directed by Sudipto Sen and produced by Vipul Amrutlal Shah. In the teaser, actor Adah Sharma can be seen wearing a niqab and standing in front of barbed wire with a snowy mountain in the background. The actor introduces himself as Shalini Unnikrishnan, who wanted to become a nurse and serve humanity, but converted to Islam and became a terrorist. The character says she eventually landed in jail in Afghanistan, adding that a dangerous game of religious conversion is being played openly in Kerala. The makers, without providing evidence, claimed that the film is based on real events and that there were 32,000 conversions – all women – who are “buried in the deserts of Syria and Yemen”. The teaser, since its release, has received heavy criticism for making sweeping claims without providing evidence to support the claim. Mr Aravindakshan also sent petitions to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, who responded by ordering the state police chief to take appropriate action. “If the movie The history of Kerala is released in theaters or on the OTT platform with false information, it will have bad consequences in society,” the journalist said in his letter to the Chief Minister. “This movie is against the unity and sovereignty of India and tarnishes the credibility of all intelligence agencies of India. “Therefore, the Kerala Police should call Sudipto Sen…and investigate the reports from the Indian intelligence agency on which the film was based. The film appears to have been based on the four women from Kerala, who accompanied their husbands to join the Islamic State in Khorasan (Isis-K) province but are now housed in an Afghan prison. The women are said to have traveled to Nangarhar in Afghanistan in the years 2016-18. However, no official or confirmed reports suggest that 32,000 women in the Indian state have converted to Islam and joined the terrorist organization.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.independent.co.uk/asia/india/bollywood-kerala-story-islam-conversion-b2220244.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos