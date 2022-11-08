Babylon director Damien Chazelle on Who and what inspired his film





Director Damien ChazelleInstant ascension to glory is something unparalleled. The success of his flagship film Whiplash was followed by La La Landand first man, all of which garnered multiple Oscar nominations and wins. Now he’s releasing his next feature Babylon, an epic period comedy-drama that may well join the glorious league of his previous projects. In a new interview with Weekly entertainmentthe acclaimed director talked about his vision for the upcoming film and drew inspiration from real people for his on-screen characters.

Set in 1920s Los Angeles, when Hollywood was going through a massive transition from silent films to talkies, Babylon is described as a tale of “broad ambition and outrageous excess”. The feature film will follow the rise and fall of several characters in early Hollywood. The film’s title is also a nod to its inspiration, as the director draws a parallel between the ancient city and old-school Hollywood. He thinks “it’s like the history of Los Angeles itself”, because it’s “essentially what the early film industry was, this makeshift society that was built very quickly, from this unbridled and reckless manner”. Chazelle further reveals that “[Babylon] was a name used to describe Hollywood at that time – the idea of ​​a sinful place, a city of decay and depravity that was heading towards ruin.” COLLIDER VIDEO OF THE DAY According to the director, the The reason for drawing inspiration from real life was to “take an honest and unvarnished look at the good and bad of truly seismic change” through different characters. But what really fascinated him after years of researching the story “was trying to map this theme to a wide range of people and an entire society as a whole, rather than a single individual or a pair individuals,” explains Chazelle. Looking at the trailer and character posters, it’s sure the director has another very interesting story to tell. RELATED: ‘Babylon’: Release date, cast, trailer and everything we know so far Babylon also has a very illustrious cast made up of powerful performers. brad pitt plays Jack Conrad a character inspired by John Gilbert, Clark Gableand Douglas FairbanksAcademy nominated actor Margot Robbie plays Nellie LaRoy, who is a combination of personalities like Clara Bow, Joan Crawford, Jane Eaglesand Alma Rubens. Whereas Tobey Maguire is set to play silent film star and modern Hollywood architect Charlie Chaplin. The film’s ensemble cast also includes Jovan Adepo, Li Jun Liand John Smart. Babylon hits theaters on December 23. You can check out the trailer below:

