A trending version of a Bollywood dance routine is going massively viral on TikTok. But South Asian designers say it shows a lack of respect for their culture.

“O Saki Saki”, a song from a Bollywood movie, has become a viral TikTok dance trend.

But South Asian creators criticized the altered dance, saying it sexualized their culture.

Some creators told Insider that the trend reflects how South Asians are stereotyped by Western society.

In recent months, TikTokers have taken part in one of the latest dance trends on the app, a Bollywood routine of a scene from “Batla House,” a 2019 film produced by Indian label T-Series. The song, titled “O Saki Saki”, is loved by many members of the South Asian community, who have been assignment ICT Tac of themselves dancing to the routine since the movie came out.

But now the dance has gained popularity among another group of creators, who are mostly white, who have tweaked a key move from the routine in the videos. Where “Batla House” actress Nora Fatehi drops to the ground to perform a dramatic series of hip thrusts during the film, TikTokers replaced the motion with a body roll, a dance move characterized by a slow and fluid from the hips up then down. .

This trendy version of the routine is commonly used with accelerated version of the songan audio clip that has featured in 126,000 videos

But it also drew backlash from South Asian creators, who told Insider they believe the videos wrongly sexualize the routine and that it reflects a broader history of Western societies fetishizing and appropriating. South Asian culture.

Many South Asian TikTokers denounce white creators who dance the wrong way

Naomi Namboodiripad is an Indian dance creator with 323,000 TikTok followers who specializes in classical Indian dance forms.

Namboodiripad told Insider that the original dance was not meant to be sexualized, but rather “energetic,” so when a non-South Asian person performs the body-roll version, they think it’s like they’re ” fetishized Bollywood and South Asians in general.”

“There was no acknowledgment of where he came from, they just took him and sexualized him,” she said.

Responding to the trend, Namboodiripad, along with several other South Asian creators, made dance videos to show how to do the dance correctly, with captions saying things like, “This ‘body roll’ I keep seeing is NOT the original dance,” and, “Don’t tell us how to dance our dance.”

South Asian creators tell Insider they believe their culture shouldn’t have to be sexualized to be celebrated

Debotri Dhar, a lecturer in South Asian studies at the University of Michigan who specializes in women’s and gender studies, told Insider that the “sexualization” of the dance “O Saki Saki” is a clear example. “exoticized and orientalized” South Asian cultures. “, explaining this refers to a story of Western societies “disproportionately highlight aspects of another culture that seem mysterious and intriguing, and downplay any similarity in cultural practices”.

Dhar told Insider it was a continuation of a “longer history of sexualization” passed down from the colonial era, which she said created “generalizations about savages and sages of other cultures, sexualizing the bodies of black and brown women in the colonies because they did not dress, eat, live and love by the standards of Victorian morality.”

Sully Iqbal is a 25-year-old London-based TikTok creator of half-Pakistani and half-Indian descent. He made a video saying he thinks the backlash from the South Asian trend is a “good step forward” for the community as it shows individuals are using social media to push back against stereotypical representations of their culture.

“I feel like people are finally coming to the opinion that this kind of representation is not real representation. That orientalized representation is not really what we want. We want good representation , which showcases all the other great things about South Asia and the region as a whole,” he said, adding, “We want to show off how beautiful we are, but it doesn’t have to be it’s in a hyper-sexualized way.”

Namboodiripad told Insider that she also feels Western society disproportionately takes over elements of South Asian culture that it can exoticize, such as the “sparkly dresses” seen in Bollywood movies, but said that ‘she wanted people to appreciate the different and more diverse aspects of culture.

On TikTok, she previously said that as a performer of Bharatanatyam, a classical Indian style originating from Tamil Nadu in southern India, she often receives critical comments why she dances barefoot, and she told Insider that many people think these elements of South Asian culture are “primitive.” However, she said she wants people to broaden their awareness and appreciation of South Asian culture, instead of just focusing on certain sexualized representations of it.

“I really wish South Asian culture would be more respected,” Namboodiripad said, “and more people would advocate for a culture where we can be humanized and seen as individuals, who are just a small part of greater culture.”

Rejection of reviews on TikTok worries South Asian creators

Several South Asian creators who called the dance modified were met critical and negative commentsmainly from people who said they preferred the routine with the body rolling and the original dance seemed to them too “aggressive.”

Namboodiripad said it was “infuriating” to see South Asians criticized for performing the dance the right way. “The idea of ​​someone else saying, ‘Hey, you’re wrong,’ even if they don’t even know what’s going on, it makes you feel inferior.”

She also said that the negative comments on the original dance reflected how Indian culture is often dismissed and looked down upon as a lingering effect of colonialism.

“Historically, ‘aggressive’ has been used to describe cultures that aren’t white, so people describing dancing that way feel really hurtful when you consider that India was colonized and its people felt less although white Europeans,” she said. .

Insider previously reported that The colonization of India by Britain, before the country gained independence in 1947 and established its constitution in 1950, created a the idea that white people were intellectually and culturally superior to people of color, and that this notion still persists against minority cultures today.

Namboodiripad told Insider that the way many non-South Asian creators performed the dance incorrectly always appear as the top videos under the TikTok audio “O Saki Saki”having received more views and likes than South Asian dancers who did the routine the right way, shows how false notions of white superiority have entered the social media space.

“Why aren’t we respected for what we do? Why does it have to be a white creator who has to take our culture to be elevated?” she says.

