Reimagined story or rooted stories require research and writing skills like Kantara

Akshay Kumar is having a tough year. Looks like Bollywood is over and it just can’t regain its past glory. Or maybe movie audiences use automatic viewing taste correction. Or maybe Hindi films are trying to reinterpret Indian history as Hindu-first history crumbles on every level. This is obvious. Why does this happen? This will require some introspection.

Akshay Kumar is the mass hero of an industry facing a shortage of top male (and female) talent with aging superstars and urban rising stars. Therefore, as a firm voice in favor of the current government endorsed Hinduism-Pradhan cultural and intellectual process, he starred in two epic film attempts- Ram Setu and Samrat Prithviraj. Both also feature collaborator Dr Chandra Prakash Dwivedi, arguably Hindi entertainment’s most prolific ideologue in relation to Indian history. Dr Dwivedis Chanakya remains unmatched, more than two decades since it was first released on television, as a historical epic. In Aries ifyou he also works with Abhishek Sharma, the gifted filmmaker of Tere Bin Laden and Parmanu: The Story of Pokhran. Together, though, they dreamed up a much-hyped planned Diwali mess that didn’t even stand up to fiction or a re-imagining of India’s past.

Compare that to offerings rooted in Indian culture and identity in South India. Ponniyin Selvan 1, by Mani Ratnam, dates back 1000 years when the glorious Chola dynasty ruled southern India and most of the Indian Ocean. This is a remarkable, if muddled, adaptation of a novel by Kalki Krishnamurthy, and one that is sure to have a sequel; for to encapsulate the scope and impact of the Cholas in a single film is an impossible task. Call it an audio-visual spectacle or a curiosity-inducing drama, PS 1 is almost at the 500 crore mark, having slowly picked up around 31 crore (approximately) in other Indian languages ​​besides Tamil, Telegu and Malayalam. It has had a huge impact overseas and is highly anticipated for its OTT release. The film is a complex, interwoven tale that focuses on storytelling rather than entertainment, but people chose to watch it. A similar surge of popularity is seen with Kantara, a Kannada film directed by Rishabh Shetty (who also wrote it) with a measly 15 crore budget. Set in the tribal versus modern versus national narrative, without hyper-politicizing any aspect, this story simmers and grows on the viewer until it becomes immersive. Kantara is thriving in theaters despite Diwali and post-Diwali hype movies that have fallen by the wayside.

Some might argue that PS 1 and Kantara focus on lesser known stories or hidden histories of India; the size and impact of the Chola Empire, or for that matter the Southern Kingdoms, has hardly been discussed in Northern-dominated film, television, or popular literature. All it takes is a trip to Southeast Asia to see the cultural impact of the Tamil culture, which predates the colonial immigration of labor to these countries. PS 1 offers a window on this past, imaginary or real. Likewise, Kantara highlights the almost never mentioned tribal conflict of existing in a rapidly changing world where authorities keep changing but their ways of life remain rooted in mystical belief. The stories are refreshing and the movies are very well done.

But Hindi cinema and its so-called pundits must take note of the outright rejection they have faced from audiences. This rejection may be linked to the fact that most of the actors involved in the project to reinterpret history lack credibility. Either there is no research or there is not enough. Emphasizing pro-Hindu sentiments can serve publicity purposes by attracting some to theaters. Keeping them inside is a more difficult task. When ISRO and ASI published separate research with evidence based on satellite photography that Ram Setu was a limestone bench structure, a creation of nature, they were not suppressing the story. They were stating facts. To turn the tide, by demonizing ASI, an organization that has always struggled for funds and reach in a culturally indifferent environment, is loose narrative. Bringing up the science versus faith debate as shorthand or filler, instead of highlighting its relevance is worse. History can be reinterpreted in any form when a story is told. After all, His-Story is also someone’s version of events.

A good example of this is Sanjay Leela Bhansali. His interpretation of Bajirao Mastani or Padmavat has little to do with the current version of history. But he makes it believable, albeit loud and often garish. Even his Devdas feels like a hyperbolically melodramatic version of a subtle tragic classic of Bengali literature. However, while he creates an immersive, super-decorated world, over the span of his films, one is drawn to the jaw-dropping drama in which his characters live.

This exercise in reinterpreting Indian history and retelling mythology with a cinematic twist is not over yet. There is Om Rauts Adipurush, who has already faced heat on social media for his performances. Whether under the pressure of a state-directed thought process, or a need to survive in a polarized India where freedom of expression rests on dubious ground; these films will continue to be shot in Hindi. But it’s high time to revise and recheck if these stories work. An industry where its biggest celebrities survive on social media attention will need to focus on telling stronger, more authentic stories. The wispy visual shimmer on top may follow, as its sheen has faded and isn’t enough to win over audiences.

Archita Kashyap is an experienced film, music and pop culture journalist and writer. She managed entertainment content for broadcast news and digital platforms for 15 years.

Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.