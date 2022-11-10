Drake and 21 Savage are the bad winners of ‘Her Loss’: NPR



. Courtesy of the artist

Courtesy of the artist

In 1966, writer Stan Lee and artist Jack Kirby, the creative team at the center of Marvel Comics’ Golden Age, created Galactus, a hulking alien god who roams the universe in a towering purple helmet. , consuming entire planets in order to sustain itself. living. Drake has become rap’s own Galactus, subsuming bits and pieces of his collaborators’ traits—a flow here, a vocal intonation there, perhaps an accent or an entire worldview into his personality. Every collaboration with Drake is creative nourishment.

This feast is an artistic method that makes him a perpetual student of hip-hop in awe of rap trendsetters and legends, even as they become his peers. Over the years 2015 What a time to live, a joint album with tormented Atlanta rapper Future, the duo plumbed the depths of loneliness from inside opulent strip clubs. Every time Drake and faux Miami kingpin Rick Ross team up, they create lush, sumptuous music that feels like diving into a Scrooge McDuck-style pool of gold coins during a sunset so stunningly beautiful. that your eyes can’t even register it without Cartier. shades.

So far, it’s been clear that Drake enjoys working with straight-faced Atlanta rapper 21 Savage who has found success through a meat-and-potatoes combination of shrewd beat selection and a menacing voice. and thin that rarely rises above a flat whisper quite as much as these other guys, but their creative concessions have been a little murkier. Most recently, 21 Savage beat Drake on “Jimmy Cooks”, the only single rap track closing Drake’s dance music-focused album, Honestly it doesn’t matter. It wouldn’t be unreasonable to assume that this moment is what prompted Drake to enlist the support of 21 as he returns to his usual realm more antagonistic than ever.

Youtube



The duo’s collaborative album, His loss, announced near the end of the “Jimmy Cooks” video, is a recognizable Drake album that gains emotion through the inclusion of 21. It’s a fascinating example of what happens when two ideologically similar rappers with similar approaches very different try to meet in the middle. 21 has made a name for himself threatening his enemies in an extremely calm voice over an impeccable production, while Drake is, by nature, not violently threatening. He’s way too maudlin to credibly threaten anyone. His terror is more emotional: where 21 Savage practices the tried-and-true gun language for most of the album’s runtime, Drake abandons virtually all the sensitivity and empathy he’s always displayed for a steady stream insults and glimpses of his naked interiority. It’s ugly, but it mostly works because it’s a more focused and focused version of his entire deal.

After more than a decade of taking advantage of his supposed vulnerability, Drake knows he can no longer be the studio-bound, loving underdog; his rise to megawatt stardom isn’t just a well-worn story, it’s a story he’s worn out. Instead, it takes inspiration from 21 Savage and becomes everyone’s nemesis, taking too big to fail to its logical conclusion. The pair trade threats and direct run-ins with virtually everyone they’ve met, fellow celebrities, groupies, friends, foes, industry losers, total randos to some of the best beats Drake has rapped to since 2015. . If you’re reading this, it’s too late. This production, from OVO stalwarts like Noah “40” Shebib and Boi-1da, plus Tay Keith, Metro Boomin, rapper-turned-beatmaker Lil Yachty and more, is lavish and intricate, full of little flourishes and twists. details, hinging on recognizable mid-song rhythm switches and a pervasive sense of melancholy. It’s no real surprise that Drake feels at home in this soundscape, but it’s nice to hear 21 Savage both encouraging and tempering Drake’s more basic emotional tendencies, acting as counterpoint and realistic weight. to his neurosis.

Their chemistry is apparent on “On BS,” when the duo bounce off each other: 21 Savage is penitent, calm, and menacing, where Drake is angry, pill-addicted, and paranoid. But Drake, whose personality tends to dominate on every song he plays on, sets the tone, and it’s on “P**** and Millions” that he drops his most telling lyrics involuntarily: “They say, ‘mo money, mo problems; bring the problems. He says, of course, his problems are worth all the money, but hear it another way: Drake’s problems. are his money. Chronicling his grievances, toxic as they are, defines his music. Without his obsessive delivery of slights and rebuffs, Drake wouldn’t be Drake.

21 Savage doesn’t need Drake to succeed. His discography is already mature enough to stand on its own: he’s flourishing, both creatively and commercially, even though he hasn’t released a solo album since 2018, and it’s a safe bet that the average Drake fan knows his stuff. (Their four previous collabs, “Mr. Right Now,” “Sneakin,” “Knife Talk,” and the aforementioned “Jimmy Cooks,” are certified platinum Top 10 rap singles.) For him, it seems to be finding new contours and angles to use Drake as a subtle foil to push his style into new territories. He sings a little more, he plays the hype man, he plays it safe. To put it bluntly, 21 Savage can make their own hit songs (and has, for himself and others), but making the kind of emotionally tortured hit songs that Drake regularly does without betraying the aesthetic qualities that made him popular in the first place requires the man himself.

Drake clearly took this idea to heart. 21 Savage’s mere presence is his ticket to shamelessly playing supervillain at every turn. (21, for its part, complaints he encouraged Drake to be less filtered in his lyrics.) “Broke Boyz” is perhaps the most menacing moment on the entire album: a towering beat flickers and screeches like an air raid siren fading, while that Drake is loose and confident. On “Rich Flex,” a song that’s already become a meme, Drake cheers on 21 Savage, leveraging malevolence to his advantage: “21, can you do something for me? / Drop some bars on my p**** ex for me? / So 21, can you do something for me? / Can you talk opps neck for me?” You can imagine Drake standing behind 21, whispering in his ear, nudging him slightly towards an imaginary opponent Drake, meanwhile, is the bad guy everywhere he goes. He’s a bad guy on a private jet. He’s a bad guy when he doesn’t get what he wants. He has trust issues. …again. He hates influencer chasers and distrusts groupies…again. He revels in every turn of the heel because why wouldn’t he? The more toxic he describes himself, the more popular he becomes. drawing inspiration from destructive collaborative friends like Future and the Weeknd, even when he misinterprets the play and takes his pantomim too far and evil.

Youtube



Cut to “Circo Loco,” a Daft Punk interpolating “One More Time” track as it collides with a stuttering wall of filtered synths all built up and no output. It’s a fun albeit trivial song that would have been relatively ignored, but for now Drake has decided to cast doubt on whether Tory Lanez actually shot Megan Thee Stallion during an altercation in 2020. one of those “just ask questions” moves, played under the guise of a pun, that shifts what is normally done from apathy to harmful trolling. Why even go down this path if not for ugly misogyny? the veracity of the assertion if the roles were reversed? His songs suggest otherwise. The celibacy of previous records turned into unbridled chauvinism. It is, of course, calculated, because everything Drake does is calculated. On “Hours in Silence”, he sings, “It’s my fault, for once I take responsibility.” It reads as honest, but not believable (saying that you take responsibility doesn’t actually mean you take responsibility), which is Drake’s whole recipe for success. Self-delusion, even when practiced, is relatable: we have all deceived ourselves in order to survive. The false press Course the crafted duet feels representative of the album’s narrative twist.

Despite the rudeness, or maybe because of it, Drake sounds, for the first time in a long time, like he really enjoys rapping. You can hear it on “Major Distribution,” where Drake and 21 verses swap over a taut piano loop and a handful of Lil Yachty’s ASMR-ready “Hms” that punctuate each line. Briefly freed from the burden of being Drake, the rapper animatedly browses while talking about his success in the music industry like he’s been selling a lot of drugs. But for all Drake’s enthusiasm and slack, it’s 21 Savage who steals the show: “Have you ever seen somebody get shot? Lots of bullshit I seen before the summit / I don’t don’t try to wrestle like the Rock / F*** the Trish, I’d rather sip the Wock / A lot of things I’d do to stay alive / Anything but call a cop.” By detailing his real struggle, the trauma he’s been through, the lack of trust he has for corrupt authority figures, the basic loneliness of having nowhere to turn, he lends some pathos to his bluster. His concerns are often real and serious, not imaginary or superficial. As a result, 21 Savage’s trust seems deserved. Drake, meanwhile, has gone back to the twisted contradiction at his core, he’s a guy who will Never again to be happy, regardless of his accomplishments. Here he buys Benzes “out of spite,” watches people lie to him over grueling three-hour dinners, and feels the burden of his own disbelief.

This kind of emotional dichotomy is why the album finally overcomes the resentment emanating from its title beneath the small desire to piss off those who left you behind is an underlying bitterness; an incurable hole in the center of your being that Drake knows all too well, but it’s also why this album feels more like a Drake project that uses 21 Savage as a prop than a true collaborative work. Honesty comes naturally to 21 Savage, but it’s something Drake always strives for. Even on “Treacherous Twins,” a song about friendship and loyalty that looks like it was recorded driving a convertible down a purple highway made of cough syrup and nostalgia, 21 inhabits Drake’s world, and Drake consumes his own, as Galactus always does.