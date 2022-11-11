Local history series begins Monday at Schenectady Library





Schenectady’s long and fascinating past will be examined from different angles this month when the local history series begins at noon Monday in the McChesney Room of the Karen B. Johnson Library. City Historian Chris Leonard will open the series with a presentation on various landmark legal cases in Schenectadys history. On November 21, county historian Bill Buell will sit down for a chat with former WGY-Radio personality Bob Cudmore, and on November 28, Buell will interview Rotterdam city historian Jim Schaefer. Buell will conclude the series on December 5 with a presentation on Schenectady in the 1920s. Each program will last approximately one hour. Leonard, who was named town historian in February 2018, will tell the story of Meeuwes Pitersz, a Schenectady resident who was arrested for working on the Sabbath in 1668. Other topics will include the fur trade in the Albany and Schenectady area throughout the 17th and 18th centuries, as well as the story of Morton Sobell, a former General Electric employee and Schenectady native who was arrested for his involvement in the espionage affair Julius and Ethel Rosenberg during 1950s Red Scare. A native of Hamden, Connecticut and a graduate of the University of Albany, Leonard is also the historian for the GE Realty Plot. Cudmore, a native of Amsterdam and a longtime resident of Glenville, began his radio career at WCSS in Amsterdam in 1962 while still in high school. While a student at Boston University, he was on the air at the college’s radio station when President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in November 1963. He also worked as a reporter and morning anchor at the WBEC in Pittsfield from 1968 to 1980 before moving to WGY in Schenectady. His popular late-night talk show, Contact, aired on WGY from 1980 to 1993, and he was also an adjunct professor for more than 20 years in the Department of Communications at Saint Rose College. Cudmore has helped produce television documentaries, authored four local history books, and continues to host a local history podcast called The Historians. His voice was also heard on Amsterdam radio station WVTL from 2004 to 2014, and he produces a weekly column for the Daily Gazette, Focus on History. Schaefer, who was appointed Rotterdam City Historian in January 2020, is the son of former GE atmospheric scientist Vincent Schaefer and the nephew of master home builder Paul Schaefer. The brothers were longtime defenders of the Adirondacks and were also instrumental in forming the Mohawk Hiking Club and the Schenectady Wintersports Club. Jim Schaefer grew up in Rotterdam, went to Christian Brothers Academy, then headed west to the University of Montana where he earned a degree in anthropology. Schaefer, who went on to earn master’s and doctorate degrees in cultural anthropology at SUNY-Buffalo, has taught the subject at the University of Montana, the University of Minnesota, and Union College. He also had a long career at SUNY Central creating abuse prevention programs. He and his wife, Kim, currently run a real estate sales business. Buell, a longtime reporter for the Daily Gazette before being named county historian in May 2019, will conclude the series with his presentation on Schenectady in the 1920s. A graduate of Burnt Hills-Ballston Lake and with a history degree from the University of Albany, Buell will talk about the evolution of the Schenectady scene in the 1920s, including the creation of the Western Gateway Bridge, the Van Curler Hotel and the Proctors. More from The Daily Gazette: Categories: Entertainment, Life and Arts, Life and Arts, Schenectady

