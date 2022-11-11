Rhode Island Lottery: $15,208 Daily Numbers winner; $50,000 Powerball and two unclaimed $10,000 Mega Millions tickets





While the big Powerball jackpot was not won in Rhode Island, other games paid off! The Daily Number, 1 9 7 0 for Tuesday, November 8, 2022, the evening draw brought in 284% and he won $15,208. A Providence man stopped by Colleen Haxtons Liquors, 1325 Post Rd., Warwick, and bet $1 on two consecutive 4-digit bets and $1 on a 4-digit combo by playing the numbers 1 9 7 0 for the big win. In addition, yesterday’s daily noon issue, 1 2 2 1, paid 854%! The Rhode Island Lottery anticipates that more winners of the daily numbers will come to claim. The Rhode Island Lottery has also been waiting for a total of $70,000 to be claimed in Powerball and Mega Millions prizes since early November. A$10,000The winning Mega Millions ticket from the Tuesday night draw was sold at Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Rd., Middletown. The ticket matched four numbers and the Mega Ball to win the standard prize of $10,000. The winner did not purchase the Megaplier feature for an additional dollar on the bet. Had he done so, the $10,000 prize would have been multiplied by four, the number of Tuesdays Megaplier, to equal $40,000. Unclaimed Powerball and Mega Millions prizes for this month include: Draw date Prize amount Game Retailer 11/08/22 $10,000 Mega Millions Neon Marketplace, 533 East Main Road, Middletown 11/02/22 $50,000 power ball Cumberland Farms, 659 Reservoir Avenue, Cranston 11/01/22 $10,000 Mega Millions Pick and Pay, 94 George Waterman Road, Johnston On Friday, the Mega Millions jackpot is estimated at $189 million. Saturday’s estimated Powerball jackpot is $47 million.

< slot="i-amphtml-svc" class=""> Ryan Belmore is the owner and publisher of What’sUpNewp.

Belmore has been involved with WhatsUpNewp since shortly after its launch in 2012, proudly leading it to being named the best local news blog in Rhode Island by Rhode Island Monthly readers in 2018, 2019, and 2020 and an honorable mention at Common Good Awards in 2021. Born and raised in Rhode Island, Belmore graduated from Coventry High School and the Community College of Rhode Island. As well as living in Newport for 10 years, he has lived in Portsmouth, Coventry, Providence, Smithfield, Burrillville and East Greenwich. Belmore is currently Vice Chairman of the Fort Adams Trust Board and the Potter League For Animals Board. He previously served on the board of Lucy’s Hearth and the Newport County Arts and Culture Alliance. Belmore and his wife, Jen, currently live in Alexandria, Virginia, a decision they made in 2021. Read more about it here – https://whatsupnewp.com/2021/09/letter-from-the -publisher-some-personal -news/ Belmore travels to Newport every two weeks to support What’sUpNewp’s 12+ paid contributors on the ground across Rhode Island, a place he has called home for 39 years. Belmore is a member of the Local Independent Online News Publishers (LION), the Society of Professional Journalists and the North American Snowsports Journalists Association. In 2020, Belmore was named Member of the Year by LION and won the DominqueAward from the Newport County Arts and Culture Alliance.

Belmore can be reached at [email protected] and 401-662-1653. More Ryan Belmore

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://whatsupnewp.com/2022/11/rhode-island-lottery-15208-daily-numbers-winner-50000-powerball-and-two-10000-mega-millions-tickets-unclaimed/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

