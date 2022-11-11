Urban Air Adventure Park Multi-Unit Franchisees Continue Growth With Family Entertainment Brand By Expanding Florida Presence | Company





Houston-based franchise group signs 4-unit deal to open additional parks statewide DALLAS, Nov. 10, 2022 /PRNewswire/ — Urban Aerial Adventure Parkthe largest operator of indoor adventure parks in the world and part of the platform focused on growing youth enrichment Raging marks, recently signed a new franchise agreement with entrepreneurs Haydee and Federico Carvallo and Oscar Acosta to bring four new parks to Florida. The entrepreneurial trio already owns and operates two Urban Air locations in the Miami area and, due to the success, will expand further throughout the state. Their first new location will be in Altamonte Springs, Florida at 293 E. Altamonte Dr., Suite 1231. The next three will be developed in Pembroke Pines and Homestead, Florida and Rosenberg, Texas. Originally from Venezuela, Haydee Carvallo discovered her passion for entrepreneurship in the United States. She discovered Urban Air at a children’s birthday party and knew she wanted to get involved, pitching the idea to her husband Federico, who was equally excited and immediately became a partner. A few years later, they asked Oscar to join them and they love working as a team. “Our Urban Air parks exceeded our expectations, which made it easier to decide to continue growing within the company,” said co-owner Federico Carvallo. “We’ve created a community for our employees and customers, both internally and externally, and we’re excited to see that continue.” The Houston-based franchise group is one example of a growing number of Urban Air system franchisees operating remote parks. As a former multi-unit franchisee with Kids R Kids and current owner of multiple businesses, Carvallo says they’ve found that being physically there during the start-up period is integral to the success of the business and that they are proud of it. the management team they created on the ground in Florida. They are excited to run a successful business from the comfort of their hometown and appreciate that technology allows them to be in constant communication with their employees. Urban Air is the largest operator of indoor adventure parks in the world with over 20 different attractions such as intense ropes courses, Urban Air’s Sky Rider, Battle Beams, laser games, ball courts hunter, electric karting, obstacle courses and more. Each park also offers an easy-to-run, state-of-the-art, casual cafe. “We look forward to growing our presence in Florida as we know there is strong demand for family entertainment centers in the region,” said Jay Thomas, brand president and CEO of Urban Air. “We are thrilled to see our franchisees increasing their reach and growth within their communities.” To learn more about Urban Air and its franchise opportunities, visit https://urbanairfranchise.com/. About Urban Air Adventure Park Urban Air Adventure Park is the nation’s number one destination for family fun, with a variety of attractions perfect for all ages. The award-winning national franchise brand is the largest adventure park operator in the world with over 159 locations open and over 130 in development. Urban Air, founded in 2011, was looking for a higher purpose to help kids have fun while achieving activity goals that improve their social and physical skills. For more information, visit www.UrbanAir.com. About Unleashed Marks Unleashed Brands currently includes portfolio brands Urban Aerial,Snapology, The small gymnasium, League XPTo classify 101 and Early martial arts and was founded to curate and grow a portfolio of the most innovative and profitable brands that help children learn, play and grow. Over the past 10 years, the Unleashed Brands team has built a proven platform and expertise to scale businesses focused on serving families. Its mission is to impact the life of every child by providing fun, engaging and inspiring experiences that help them become who they are meant to be. For more information, please visit www.UnleashedBrandsplatform.com. Media contact: Jayne Bauer, Fishman Public Relations, [email protected] or (847) 945-1300 Show original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/urban-air-adventure-park-multi-unit-franchisees-continue-growth-with-family-entertainment-brand-by-expanding-footprint-in-florida- 301673794.html SOURCE Urban Aerial Adventure Park

