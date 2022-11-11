Hospitality and Entertainment Sectors Increase Seef Properties Profits | THE DAILY TRIBUNE





TDT | manama The Daily Tribune – www.newsofbahrain.com Seef Properties reported earnings yesterday that jumped more than 75% in the third quarter of 2022 and 46% in the nine months, driven by revenue growth in both the hospitality and entertainment segments and the opening of the “Yabeela Family Entertainment Center”. Managing Director Ahmed Yusuf confirmed that the accelerated rate of economic recovery currently being witnessed in Bahrain is contributing to the promotion of economic growth and further expanding opportunities for recovery in the trade and tourism sector. This, he said, is evident in the improved performance of the hospitality and entertainment sector, as they record higher occupancy rates commensurate with the increase in the number of out-of-town visitors. Bahrain, especially Saudi Arabia and the Gulf Cooperation Council. Q3 results Quarterly net profit and comprehensive income attributable to the parent company jumped 75.62 percent to BD 2.18 million from BD 1.24 million in the year-ago quarter. Seef attributed the increased revenue growth in the hospitality and entertainment segments due to the return to near-normal operating levels induced by the easing of travel restrictions and other pandemic restrictions, in addition to the opening of “Yabeela”, the new family entertainment center in Al Liwan operated by the company’s entertainment arm. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent company were 4.74 fils, compared to 2.70 fils for the same quarter a year earlier. Operating profit jumped 51.67 percent to BD 3.08 million from BD 2.03 million in the year-ago quarter. Revenue rose 55.77% to BD 4.13 million from BD 2.65 million in the same quarter a year ago. Results over nine months Net profit and comprehensive income for nine months attributable to the parent company increased by 46.85% BD 5.20m compared to BD 3.54m a year ago. Diluted earnings per share attributable to the parent company were 11.31 fils, compared to 7.70 fils for the same period a year earlier. Operating income was BD 9.27m, compared to BD 7.35m for the same period last year, an increase of 26.19%. Revenue rose 31.08% to BD 11.67 million from BD 8.91 million in the same period a year ago. Essa Mohamed Najibi, Chairman of the Company’s Board of Directors, said: “These results are testimony to the Company’s flexible business model and the diversification of its investment portfolio and activities in shopping, entertainment and hospitality, placing it firmly in the market on the right path to achieving its strategic objectives of sustainable growth and prosperity, and further strengthening its revenue diversification to better serve the interests of its shareholders and partners for success . Chief Executive Officer, Ahmed Yusuf, said: “The company is moving confidently towards delivering better results in the last quarter of the year mainly relying on innovative management of its projects to attract more large number of visitors and new partnership opportunities.

