Entertainment
Missouri River’s new entertainment district includes marijuana use
KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One day after Missouri Approved Recreational Marijuanadevelopers are already rolling out ambitious plans to create a new entertainment district that allows people to use marijuana.
It is called the Smokey River Entertainment District and is planned to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri, along the Missouri River, north of Independence.
“You go to any concert venue in the United States, cannabis is one of them, whether you know it or not, whether it’s legal or illegal,” said Joey Pintozzi, vice president of marketing operations at the Besa Hospitality Group.
That’s why Pintozzi says it makes sense to turn the mostly unused land north of the Missouri River into a huge entertainment district with wedding venues, an amphitheater, clubs, restaurants and places where people can use marijuana for recreational purposes.
“It normalizes cannabis in everyday life,” Pintozzi said.
Pintozzi and entrepreneur Jack Mitchell are already involved in Missouri’s medical marijuana industry. After Missouri approved the transition to recreational use, they are pushing this massive project on an ambitious plan, trying to complete small developments by spring 2023.
Mitchell expects the first phase to cost between $30 million and $50 million to prepare the space for smaller events in the spring. He hopes it will spark interest, leading to future development that could cost a lot more.
It’s much more likely to happen on a fast timeline in River Bend because that community is so unique.
“The [Missouri] The river was going down there and up and around there, that area became a village in the early 1950s or somewhere there, which has its own government and its own people,” Mitchell said.
There are fewer than 10 such residents in the 2,000-acre village, allowing Pintozzi and Mitchell to make rapid progress in getting the local government to accept their plans.
Mitchell admits it would take a lot longer in larger cities with more municipal responsibilities and residents who could raise issues with the project and its cannabis-related components.
“Those are things that we can overcome here without these mitigation efforts because we don’t have these large residential communities, we don’t have these vested interests,” Mitchell said. “We have a blank slate here.”
The plan is to start clearing the trees in the next few months to prepare the ground for the festival grounds and the first buildings.
“The 291 corridor, where we are, has always sought an identity,” said Bill Haman, who lives in the small town of Sugar Creek, which controls part of the land where the district will eventually build a river. walking.
He says it could help attract more people to smaller communities who otherwise might never make it.
“In addition, Sugar Creek will get 40 acres of land [river walk] park there,” Haman said. “This land we’ve had since 1949 and we’ve ignored it.”
Mitchell says they will have a large parking lot for easy access, but impaired driving prevention will be a priority. He says carpooling, buses and other safety measures will be incorporated into the project.
Suggest a fix
|
Sources
2/ https://fox2now.com/news/missouri/marijuana/new-missouri-river-entertainment-district-includes-areas-for-marijuana-consumption/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Missouri River’s new entertainment district includes marijuana use
- Field Hockey Sectional Finals: LIVE Updates, Results, Photos and Featured Coverage, Nov. 10
- Men’s Fashion: Top shoe and color trends to experiment with this season | fashion trends
- Imran Khan urges his followers to march on Islamabad without him
- Hospitality and Entertainment Sectors Increase Seef Properties Profits | THE DAILY TRIBUNE
- Putin will not attend the G20 summit in Bali in person
- Global stock markets jump as US inflation drops to 7.7%
- Urban Air Adventure Park Multi-Unit Franchisees Continue Growth With Family Entertainment Brand By Expanding Florida Presence | Company
- A Guide to Modern Football Analysis for Beginners
- Princess Diana’s revenge dress is in The Crown along with other revenge outfits
- A local man plays bass for the winners of the University of Alabama Battle of the Bands
- Rhode Island Lottery: $15,208 Daily Numbers winner; $50,000 Powerball and two unclaimed $10,000 Mega Millions tickets