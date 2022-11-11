Missouri River’s new entertainment district includes marijuana use

KANSAS CITY, Mo. – One day after Missouri Approved Recreational Marijuanadevelopers are already rolling out ambitious plans to create a new entertainment district that allows people to use marijuana.

It is called the Smokey River Entertainment District and is planned to be built in the small village of River Bend, Missouri, along the Missouri River, north of Independence.

“You go to any concert venue in the United States, cannabis is one of them, whether you know it or not, whether it’s legal or illegal,” said Joey Pintozzi, vice president of marketing operations at the Besa Hospitality Group.

That’s why Pintozzi says it makes sense to turn the mostly unused land north of the Missouri River into a huge entertainment district with wedding venues, an amphitheater, clubs, restaurants and places where people can use marijuana for recreational purposes.

“It normalizes cannabis in everyday life,” Pintozzi said.

Pintozzi and entrepreneur Jack Mitchell are already involved in Missouri’s medical marijuana industry. After Missouri approved the transition to recreational use, they are pushing this massive project on an ambitious plan, trying to complete small developments by spring 2023.

Mitchell expects the first phase to cost between $30 million and $50 million to prepare the space for smaller events in the spring. He hopes it will spark interest, leading to future development that could cost a lot more.

It’s much more likely to happen on a fast timeline in River Bend because that community is so unique.

“The [Missouri] The river was going down there and up and around there, that area became a village in the early 1950s or somewhere there, which has its own government and its own people,” Mitchell said.

There are fewer than 10 such residents in the 2,000-acre village, allowing Pintozzi and Mitchell to make rapid progress in getting the local government to accept their plans.

Mitchell admits it would take a lot longer in larger cities with more municipal responsibilities and residents who could raise issues with the project and its cannabis-related components.

“Those are things that we can overcome here without these mitigation efforts because we don’t have these large residential communities, we don’t have these vested interests,” Mitchell said. “We have a blank slate here.”

The plan is to start clearing the trees in the next few months to prepare the ground for the festival grounds and the first buildings.

“The 291 corridor, where we are, has always sought an identity,” said Bill Haman, who lives in the small town of Sugar Creek, which controls part of the land where the district will eventually build a river. walking.

He says it could help attract more people to smaller communities who otherwise might never make it.

“In addition, Sugar Creek will get 40 acres of land [river walk] park there,” Haman said. “This land we’ve had since 1949 and we’ve ignored it.”

Mitchell says they will have a large parking lot for easy access, but impaired driving prevention will be a priority. He says carpooling, buses and other safety measures will be incorporated into the project.