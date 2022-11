Concert raises $50,000 for downtown MOSART

ROME- Singer, recording artist and Beatlemania Broadway legend Tony Kishman performed at the Capitol Theater on October 22 for a benefit concert that raised nearly $50,000 for the Project Fibonacci Foundation. Project Fibonacci Foundation President Andrew Drozd said the money was raised through a combination of corporate and organizational sponsorships, private donations, ticket sales and in-kind contributions on behalf of the concert. The net surplus collected will be used to support the Foundation’s MOSART (Multiversity of Science, Art and Technology) project in downtown Rome. Nearly $15,000 was raised from ticket sales alone. The foundation is a non-profit charity dedicated to STEM plus Arts (STEAM) leadership education with an entrepreneurial focus to develop the local STEM workforce. Kishman is the creator and conductor of “Live And Let Die: A Symphonic Tribute to Paul McCartney”, the name of the benefit concert – a multimedia experience celebrating McCartney’s music accompanied by a host of veteran musicians from the New York area. , New Jersey, Arizona, California and Texas, with the support of a 12-piece orchestra. Kishman acted for six years in the original national film

and international tours

The hit Broadway musical, “Beatlemania” in the 1980s, also performed in the International Symphonic Beatles’ production, “Classical Mystery Tour.” He and the Live And Let Die ensemble have covered popular tunes spanning McCartney’s music from his early days with the Beatles, the Wings, and later in his solo career with the Paul McCartney Band. The event was sponsored by Aetna Medicare Solutions, ANDRO Computational Solutions LLC, Assured Information Security Inc., D’Arcangelo & Co. LLP, Hazen B Hinman Sr. Foundation, Key Bank, Nascentia Health, Rapke Law Firm and Worthington Industries with others the support of Arnold Group, Bond Schoeneck & King Attorneys, Community Bank, C&S Companies and Entertainment Services, who also provided the lighting and sound for the show. Due to popular demand in the last few weeks since the concert, the foundation is looking to schedule an encore in the spring or summer of 2023. “We’re so lucky to have a talent like Tony Kishman in our own backyard putting on world-class shows all over the planet,” Drozd said. “But an avalanche of thanks is due to everyone who came out on a perfect evening for a wonderful nostalgic experience, giving our foundation a big boost,” Drozd added. Drozd noted that Kishman is an ancient Roman and currently resides in Cicero. For more information on tax-deductible donations and fundraising opportunities, contact [email protected] or send your inquiries to Project Fibonacci® Foundation, Inc., PO Box 424, Rome, NY 13442-0424.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://romesentinel.com/stories/concert-raises-50000-for-downtown-mosart,150056 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos