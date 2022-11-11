Seussical the Musical | Entertainment

MARYVILLE, Mo. Maryville High Schools production of Seussical the Musical will bring laughter and warm hearts as it retells several Dr. Seuss tales.
Written by Lynn Ahrens and Stephen Flaherty, the show debuted on Broadway in 2000, ending a year later, but has become a frequent production for schools.
Maryville High School co-principal Jacqui Conn said the show won’t last more than two hours, but is sure to entertain with more songs than not.
I would say most people know (the stories), she said.
The play centers around the Seuss books Horton Hears a Who, Gertrude Mc Fuzz and Horton Hatches an Egg, with special character entries from other Seuss stories.
The show’s writers have done a good job of taking lessons from a bit of all the books and putting them all together and making a narrative out of all the pieces, she said.
Conn said that when people see the show, they’re only seeing the tip of the iceberg when it comes to the time it takes to set up production.
Rehearsals began on Tuesday, September 6, and the band has been running and singing ever since.
One thing that’s nice is that this year the technical theater class was able to do a lot of the painting, we were a lot further with that, she said. So it was good to have a lot of that early on, so the cast is used to working with those pieces.
She said there was nothing too difficult during production, just the regular work around the students’ busy fall schedules.
The shows we choose, we choose because they have a good message and they showcase the students we need to convey that message best, Conn said. And so we love the story that it tells about a person is a person no matter how small, Horton honoring his promise and trying to take care of people. There are a lot of good characters who have good stories and lessons to offer.
Maryville High School senior Trent Townsend and sophomore Kate Wright star as The Cat in the Hat in a split role.
We kind of played a really big role,” Townsend said.
He explained that splitting the role actually allows them both a bit more off-stage time.
It was tough at first, but after a while it flowed and worked pretty well, Wright said. It definitely helps give you more time to take a minute and pull yourself together, so that’s definitely helped.
She told the Forum that she added her own style to portraying the role, without straying too far from the original character.
I love the energy of the character, she says. He’s a very energetic character so it’s a lot of fun to play.
Townsend said the fun thing about the cat is that it’s important to the story, but the cat pops up on occasion.
It’s really random, he said. The cat is just everywhere.
As a senior, the role is his last on stage in a musical, although he intends to try out for the school’s spring play.
Reminiscing about his time on stage, he told The Forum during Monday night rehearsal that playing Cogsworth in the school production of Beauty and the Beast was probably his favorite role.
It was just fun, he said. Honestly, it was easy to get into character and it was really fun to play against Henry (Swink as Lumiere) in this part.
Another senior, Kort Watkins, will perform in the music production for the next few weeks. His role is Genghis Khan Schmitz, an army general ready to straighten out Jojo, played by Isaiah Schieber.
It’s fun, I get a little bossy, so it’s fun, he said.
In two roles for this production, Watkins also plays a Who in the Who village.
I didn’t do it (theater) in my freshman year and I wish I had, he said. It’s a pretty fun musical to do. At least were going out to do something fun.
He said theater is fun, but it’s not for the light-hearted, that’s for sure. You have to be able to get up there in front of a lot of people.
His first role was that of Gaston in Beauty and the Beast.
It doesn’t really hit you until the first day of the show and every seat is full and you look out and you’re like Oh my God, Watkins said. So, I don’t know, it’s not for the light-hearted. You have to be really ready to go all out, memorize everything, and be ready to learn.
As for why anyone should come see his latest musical production, he said the show was fun and goofy.
It’ll make you laugh, so if you’re looking to have fun watching high school kids having fun on stage, you should come watch, Watkins said.
The times are: 7 p.m. on Thursday, November 17; 7 p.m. on Friday, November 18; and at 2 p.m. on Sunday, November 20 at the Lee and Nina Schneider Center for the Performing Arts.
Tickets are available online at bit.ly/MHSSeussical and costs $8 for general admission and $5 for student admission.