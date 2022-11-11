John Crist will present a second show at the Walton Arts Center | Culture & Leisure





NORTHWEST ARKANSAS Due to popular demand, a second show has been added at 4 p.m. Sunday, April 19 for viral comedian John Crists Emotional Support Tour at the Walton Arts Center. Tickets cost between $29 and $79 and go on sale to the public at 10 a.m. on Friday, November 11. There are limited tickets left for the 7 p.m. show. VIP packages and tickets can be purchased by calling the box office at 479-443-5600 weekdays 10 a.m. to 5 p.m., by visiting the box office in person weekdays 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., or by visiting waltonartscenter.org. John Crist is one of today’s fastest growing comedians, with over a billion video views, over 5 million social media fans and sold-out shows from coast to coast. ‘other. tickets sold. Widely known for viral videos like Honest Football Coach, Every Parent at Disney, and hundreds more. Crist has been seen on ESPN, Sports Illustrated, CBS Sports, Barstool Sports and Buzzfeed. In 2022, John released his second What Do We Do special on YouTube. Crist also has a weekly podcast called Net Positive. To inspire his jokes, Crist draws on his childhood in a homeschooled family of 10 in rural Georgia. He was an unlikely contender for internet stardom. Despite all of this, or perhaps because of it, Crist continues to make audiences around the world laugh with his self-deprecating wit and heartfelt yet humorous observations.

