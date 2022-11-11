When Boney Kapoor revealed why he didn’t become an actor | Bollywood





Filmmaker Boney Kapoor once explained why he didn’t become an actor and chose to become a producer. He said he took a back seat and pushed brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor to pursue their acting careers. In an old TV interview from 1999, he talked about his journey as a producer in the film industry. (Also read: Boney Kapoor on the launch of Brothers Anil Kapoor and Sanjay Kapoor: ‘Paisa paani ki tarah bahaya’) One of the presenters asked him how beneficial it is to be a son of Surinder Kapoor in this film industry. Boney said, Bohot zayadaman tha, mujhe apne aapko interactions present karne ki zarurat nhi padhta tha, isse waqt bhi bachta tha (it was very beneficial, I was not supposed to introduce myself, it actually earned some time). The producer said if he hadn’t thought about becoming a hero’ and said, liye kissi ko peechne bhi rehna tha (a little yes, but not entirely because even Anil wanted to be an actor and was really firm with his decision , so to fulfill his dream, I had to take a back seat). He said taking his own family members in a movie is very beneficial. While taking Sanjay in his movie, he said, Fayda hi hua hai. meri aaj tak jitni films bani hai, since Sanjay and Anil started their career, me and Anil started their career together, initially, woh mere saath haath batata tha, fir woh hero bana, Hum Paach meri pehli independent film thi, ( Anil used to help me, he later became a hero, Hum Paanch was my first independent film), we had our family worries. He further added, “Anil helped me in all aspects and in all departments, he provided information.” Boney said he did Woh Saat Din, where Anil was a hero, he helped him with that movie anyway. According to him, his movie Prem although not so profitable at the box office but still his favorite. He said it was his best movie because of the tremendous effort he put into it, and it gave him a lot of satisfaction. Recently, he produced his actor-daughter Janhvi Kapoor’s film Mili, which was released on November 4. This was Janhvi’s first professional collaboration with her father. The film also stars Sunny Kaushal alongside Manoj Pahwa in prominent roles. This is a remake of the 2019 Malayalam film Helen.

