The 10 Best Modern-Day Actor/Director Partnerships — World of Reel





Tim Burton spoke to Reuters on the possibility of working with Johnny Depp again. Burton is doing press for his Wednesday Netflix series. As for Depp, Burton says he would be happy to partner with the actor “If the right thing was there.” Maybe Depp and Burtons share the same contempt for Disney will bring them together again to make a new original movie. It is hope. The Burton/Depp partnership has given us some great films over the years, including Edward Scissorhands, Sweeney Todd, Sleepy Hollow and their magnum opus, Ed Wood. It seems increasingly difficult for a director to find an acting muse in today’s cinematic landscape. Gone are the legendary collaborations that ignited the cinematic senses. I’m thinking of Scorsese/De Niro, Wilder/Lemmon, Hitchcock/Stewart, Fellini/Mastroianni, Kazan/Brando, Brooks/Wilder, Kurosawa/Mifune, Ford/Wayne, Bergman/Ullmann, Herzog/Kinski, Leaud/Truffaut, Dietrich/ Von Sternberg. What modern-day actor/director partnership could ever be deemed worthy of the above? I may have missed a few, but here are the few modern collaborations I found, most of which have the potential to be considered staples in the years and decades to come: Martin Scorsese/Leonardo Dicaprio

Wes Anderson/Bill Murray

Paul Thomas Anderson/Philip Seymour Hoffman

Joel and Ethan Coen/John Goodman

Michael Haneke/Isabelle Huppert

Richard Linklater/Ethan Hawke

Quentin Tarantino / Samuel L. Jackson

Lars Von Trier and Stellan Skarsgard

Tim Burton/Johnny Depp

Mike Leigh/Timothy Spall

Pedro Almodovar / Penelope Cruz

