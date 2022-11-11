Uunchai is a rare celebration of Golden Oldies talent in Bollywood





Rajshri Productions’ “Uunchai,” which hits screens on November 11, is a ready-made film in more ways than one. Not only is it the latest offering from a halo production house that has made wholesome family artists since its inception in 1947, it also marks the return of director Sooraj Barjatya after his Salman Khan hit, “Prem Ratan Dhan Payo ” in 2015. What, however, sets it apart from the rest of contemporary films is its unique star cast featuring the industry’s senior citizens led by a tireless Bachchan, who turned 80 last month. Bachchan teams up with Danny Denzongpa (74), Anupam Kher (67) and Boman Irani (62) in the friendship-themed film. No other mainstream film is remembered since Basu Chatterjee’s Shaukeen (1982), which had Ashok Kumar, Utpal Dutt and AK Hangal as key characters. Although Mithun played the romantic hero in this movie, it was the trio of powerhouse talents that topped him. (Forget his crummy 2014 remake, “The Shaukeens”!) In an industry where aging actors are perpetually relegated to unimportant roles, it’s heartening to see so many seniors in Uunchai. It’s true that with the exception of the reclusive Danny, who is known to be extremely picky about his rules, all the other senior film pros such as Bachchan, Kher, and Irani have been active in the industry. Yet it’s rare for a movie to pull audiences into theaters solely on box office weight or the individual appeal of old golds, including the mighty Big B, who is otherwise considered to be past its prime. . Interestingly, the film also has Sarika (60) and Neena Gupta (63), who were at the forefront of the film’s promotional blitz, ahead of young Parineeti Chopra (34). In keeping with Bollywood tradition, artists in the twilight of their careers are rarely offered central roles in a film. From Pradeep Kumar to Bharat Bhushan, many popular lead actors of their era ended up playing small roles towards the end of their careers. A while ago, Sharad Saxena (72) said that all good roles that require a mature performer go to Bachchan and whatever remains goes to other senior actors. When Saxena got a rare chance in Vidya Balan’s film, “Sherni” (2021), Saxena stole the show with her powerful portrayal. Strangely, unlike Hollywood, Hindi filmmakers have been rather reluctant to sign former artists on the dotted line. There were, however, a few exceptions. Karan Johar surprised many when he signed Dharmendra with Jaya Bachchan and Shabana Azmi for his next directorial project, “Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani”. Even though it features young actors Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt in the lead, casting the three veterans came as a breath of fresh air. Curiously, Bollywood has also had a propensity for bringing in young stars to play aging characters on screen. In Anurag Kashyap’s “Saand Ki Aankh” (2019), for example, thirty-something actresses Taapsee Pannu and Bhumi Pednekar were cast as the main characters of two snipers Prakashi and Chandro Tomar, who have won laurels in real life. as “old people”. Although this is not a reflection on the talent of young actresses, one wonders if seasoned actors such as Rekha (68) and Shabana Azmi (72) would have been better choices. But then, Bollywood has followed such a tradition for ages. Sanjeev Kumar must have played the father of older actors in dozens of films during his career. Time will tell whether ‘Uunchai’ or Johar’s next director will bring all the mature actors – who were left to languish in the desert – back into the limelight or not, but there’s no denying the fact that they have all still much more to give to the industry and its audience. Given the chance, like Bachchan, they can also prove that an actor only gets better with age.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.outlookindia.com/art-entertainment/-uunchai-is-a-rare-celebration-of-the-talent-of-golden-oldies-in-bollywood-news-236371 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]etmarketingcompany.BizWebsite: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos