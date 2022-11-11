Entertainment
Danny Masterson’s fourth accuser says she sent message of support to actor’s brother
LOS ANGELES The fourth woman to be accused of rape That 70s Show star Danny Masterson told court on Thursday she sent a message of support to the actor’s brother two years before telling police she also was a victim.
Jane Doe #4, who reported in 2019 that Masterson had sexually assaulted her two decades earlier, said she contacted actor Chris Masterson in 2017 after reading on Facebook that her brother was being abused. a rape investigation.
I saw a shitty article about Danny, the message said, which was read aloud in court. I just wanted to send you some support. Danny and you watched over me.
When questioned by defense attorney Philip Cohen, Jane Doe #4 confirmed that she wrote the note. But in cross-examination, she said she sent the note to protect herself.
Danny has friends of whom I have been notified, she testified without further details. I felt like because of his circle of friends, I wanted to keep everything, um, safe for myself.
Jane Doe #4 said she was reporting to Masterson’s brother that she was not one of the women who had previously accused Masterson of raping them in his Hollywood Hills home.
I didn’t want to blow up my world, she said.
Her testimony came on day 19 of the closely watched trial in Los Angeles County Superior Court, three days after Judge Charlaine F. Olmedo allowed prosecutors to put the former actress on the stand despite repeated objections from Mastersons lawyers.
Masterson is accused of raping three women from 2001 to 2003, all former members of the Church of Scientology, to which he still belongs. He is not charged with sexually assaulting Jane Doe #4. And he denied all the rape allegations.
But if convicted on all three counts of forcible rape, Masterson faces between 45 years and life in state prison.
Jane Doe #4, who is not a Scientologist, said Tuesday that she met Masterson on a film set in 1996 and he raped her twice in the same year.
Olmedo initially denied the prosecution’s request to put Jane Doe #4 on the stand, but changed his mind earlier this week after Assistant District Attorney Reinhold Mueller argued that Cohen had opened the door to his testimony by suggesting that Masterson’s three other accusers had colluded against him.
Jane Doe #4 was followed on the stand by Rachel Smith, a friend of an accuser identified as Jane Doe #2, another actress who had testified to how she was allegedly assaulted by Masterson in 2003.
Smith, who said she’s also known Masterson since she was a teenager, said Jane Doe #2 confided in her about the alleged assault in 2003.
She begged him not to have sex, and the next thing she knew was really rough, like a jackhammer, Smith said, the woman told her.
But Smith said she waited over a decade to tell the police about what Jane Doe #2 allegedly told her because she was raised as a Scientologist and from my upbringing, things like it didn’t happen.
I just thought they had some sort of fling, and he just used it, said Smith, who is no longer a Scientologist. I thought that was silly. But my belief system was that whatever negative happens to you, you created it.
Before the trial began last month, Olmedo warned that it would not be a Scientology trial.
Cohen has also repeatedly stated that the case against Masterson has nothing to do with Scientology, even though the witness list was filled with current and former members.
But two of the women Masterson is accused of raping testified they were rebuffed when they told Scientology officials he had sexually assaulted them. They also said they faced harassment and other acts of retaliation after reporting their allegations against Masterson to the police.
Scientology spokeswoman Karin Pouw denied the allegations and insisted that church doctrine requires members to follow all laws of the land.
Mueller announced yesterday that Lisa Marie Presley, who is a friend of accuser Jane Doe #1, would not be called to testify even though her name has been on the witness list for weeks. She too is a former Scientologist.
Masterson has been married since 2011 to the actor Phillips Jewelwho is also an active member of the Church of Scientology.
Dua Anjum and Diana Dasrath reported from Los Angeles, and Corky Siemaszko from New Jersey.
