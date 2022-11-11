Bollywood makers rethink promotional play ahead of big releases, focus on avoiding backlash and political controversies

All publicity is no longer good publicity. In what is clearly proving to be a monumental learning year for the Hindi film industry, artists are not only rethinking how to make better films, but also revamping how they want to reach their audiences: less relying on mainstream media interviews, avoiding controversial talking points and favoring social media influencers to make noise about their films.

Bollywood is grappling with a perception problem, especially this year when only a handful of Hindi films have really shined at the box office. Conversations surrounding the films have been “negative” as their layoff numbers have been amplified with unrelenting social media hatred for movie stars including Aamir Khan, Akshay Kumar, Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor.

During the last week of July, when superstar Aamir was asked about boycott calls surrounding Bollywood – and in particular his film Laal Singh Chaddha – his response, asking people not to boycott his films, led to a national debate. What it has also done, according to various industry experts indianexpress.com spoke to, is caution makers to avoid intruding on topics that can cause an uproar.

A source from one of the biggest film marketing agencies told indianexpress.com how production houses are trying to drastically reduce press interviews to protect their films.

“A lot of South Indian movies haven’t had media interactions in the south and they’re used to having press conferences instead. Similarly, many Bollywood banners are also reducing interactions with the media when it comes to movie promotions. Most say it’s to reduce negativity around a movie,” the source said.

Back in September, when Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt’s star Brahmastra was gearing up for release, the creators followed suit and held a few select pre-release interviews. The film’s high-octane promotional campaign has consistently braved negativity online, as calls for a boycott have only intensified, with even protests on the ground outside the Mahakaleshwar temple in Ujjain against Ranbir and Alia.

“The crew didn’t want any diversion from the film in the form of a statement or a political topic discussed, which would have been far removed from what the film represented or intended to say. The directors have decided to keep the media, at least before the film’s release, at bay,” an insider explained.

According to the marketing agency’s source, efforts are now in place to have campaigns planned, largely without interviews, to avoid any unwelcome attention to films and stars.

“It’s easier and safer to have partners on film than the press. production also want to bring public attention to their movie, so it also works for them to have scheduled promotions and PR instead of free-wheeling press interviews,” the source said.

The better alternative, if it suits the theme of the film, is to take the microphone from the media – or restrict it for most “off the record” conversations – and give access to social media influencers to create content highlighting star of the stars. Although the practice has been in place for years, at least before the pandemic, there was a balance between influencer marketing and press interviews that has now completely shifted.

“Most stars these days choose to have a concept shoot with influencers. For them, it’s the kind of work they already do, and it keeps any kind of controversy at bay. is like shooting a few commercials in a day. Engaging with content creators, influencers and creating reels is a win-win situation for stars, production houses as well as content creators because they have a more direct reach with the public than the media.

“The scene with content creators is also quite controlled because most of the time they choose not to put actors in an awkward position, and they are designed to promote more effectively. They write their own script, plan the shoot, so it’s less stressful for the production houses, the source added.

Digital content creator Shravan Shah, with more than a million Instagram followers, said post-pandemic reliance on influencers has only multiplied. “There was a time when influencers were only considered for entertainment and knowledge purposes. But after the pandemic, the ecosystem of influencers has fully grown.

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan, who regularly spoke to the media on his birthday and Eid as a ritual, has also over the years stopped interacting with the media. His last interview with the press dates back to his 2018 film Zero. This year, on his birthday, the superstar hosted a fan meet, where the media was out of sight.

Actor Ranbir Kapoor’s first release of the year, Shamshera, featured a mix of extensive media interactions and an intensive influencer campaign on Instagram, where the actor was seen dancing with content creators and be part of their comedy sketches. The videos were widely shared, received lots of love and likes, but when the movie was released, Shamshera opened at around Rs 10.25 crore, a disappointing figure.

“What is clear so far, and beyond doubt, that media interactions where the issues go beyond the movies and into the areas of boycotts and backlash is a dicey proposition,” a business analyst shared with indianexpress.com on condition of anonymity. “Not that it’s going to hurt box office collection, just that they tend to generate conversations that no producer likes today. But what’s also pretty clear is that influencer campaigns can drive views, but not necessarily bring you big box office numbers. If the trailer or the music doesn’t work, nothing will work,” the business source added.

This year, Bollywood has also witnessed a strange mix of promotional campaign window. Aamir experimented with a longer campaign for his Laal Singh Chaddha and released his trailer in May, three months before it hit the screens. As Akshay Kumar’s fourth theatrical release of the year, Ram Setu launched its trailer just two weeks before its Diwali release.

Trade expert Joginder Tuteja said there is no method to madness, as producers decide on a promotion window based on their films. “Brahmastra had a one year promotion, some films from the South are also expected to have a one year promotional schedule as they are planning pan-India release. On the other hand, there are also reduced promotions, like the Ram Setu trailer that dropped just two weeks before release.

“All kinds of promotional windows are applied. A lot of southern films have this tendency to offer promotions with only a 15-day window. There is also no real trend or intention behind it. That’s all the manufacturers believe. For event films, it makes sense to have a long promotion because you want to establish a film in the minds of the public. I cannot predict the release of a Pathaan with a 15-day promotion schedule,” he added.