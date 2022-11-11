Top Iranian actor posts photo without headscarf in support of anti-government protests





A prominent Iranian actress has posted a photo of herself without a headscarf on Instagram to express her support for the ongoing anti-government protests. Holding a sign reading Jin. Jiyan. Azadi, a Kurdish slogan that became popular during the protests and translates to Woman. Life. Freedom, Taraneh Alidoostis, her elbow length brown hair is uncovered as she stares at the camera. Alongside the photo, she captioned the post with a poem that translates to: Your last absence, songbird migration, is not the end of this rebellion. NBC News has reached out to Alidoosti for further comment. Iran has been rocked by nationwide protests, led mostly by women, since the death of Mahsa Amini in mid-September after she was taken into police custody for allegedly breaking a law requiring women to cover their hair and follow the country’s strict dress code. for women. Police said Amini, 22, died in a hospital three days after her arrest after falling ill and falling into a coma, but her family said witnesses told them she had been beaten by police, and she complained about the way her death was investigated. A coroner’s report released last month by Iran’s Forensic Medical Organization, which describes itself as independent but is part of the country’s justice system, said Amini died of multiple organ failure, caused by an illness underlying. Iran’s clerical regime has struggled to contain a movement that for nearly three months has continued to spread and grow and the protests since his death have posed one of the most serious challenges to the government since the Islamic Revolution. from 1979. Many chanted slogans against the supreme leader of the country, Ayatollah Ali Khameneiand President Ebrahim Raisi. A prominent presence in Iranian cinema since childhood, Alidoosti is globally known for her role in director Asghar Farhadis’s The Salesman, which won the Oscar for Best Foreign Language Film in 2018. She also played in Leilas Brothers, the Iranian film directed by Saeed Roustayi, presented this year at the Cannes Film Festival. It was banned from theaters in Iran. A well-known human rights and women’s rights activist, Alidoosti is one of many Iranian actresses who have expressed their support for the protests by posting pictures of themselves with their heads uncovered on social media. She has publicly commented on the unrest in the past.

