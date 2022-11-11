Hollywood is preparing for a possible labor strike in 2023

A bad sense of deja vu is setting in in the industry as the year draws to a close.

Hollywood is in transition and an economic downturn is on the horizon. The company is full of Under New Management signs after a frenzy of mergers and acquisitions. Big media earnings and stock prices are in the tank due to all the uncertainty. And the tribe of Hollywood scribes is restless.

The outlook for the next six months is starting to look a lot like the summer and fall of 2007, the last time the entertainment industry’s biggest employers faced a work stoppage with the Writers Guild. of America.

There is no doubt that the guild is preparing for a battle. Studios are starting to rush there too. The dreaded S-word – storage – is happening, the industrial equivalent of troops gathering at a border.

The Guild and the Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers, the bargaining agent for major Hollywood studios, networks and streamers, face a May 1 deadline to establish a new minimum basic agreement to succeed the current pact. which governs most mainstream television and film productions. . SAG-AFTRA and the Directors Guild of America, meanwhile, have contracts that expire on June 30.

The process to bring the three unions to the bargaining table took a step forward this week when the WGA unveiled the 24 members of the bargaining committee who will lead the talks with the majors. The group is co-chaired by two former WGA West presidents, showrunners David Goodman and Chris Keyser, who led the guild’s surprisingly successful campaign against top Hollywood talent agencies from 2019-21.

Other members include many of those who actively participated in banning the decades-old practice of talent agencies receiving packaging fees for helping put together TV shows and movies.

“Everything changed after Labor Day,” says a longtime network executive. “Everyone is calling trying to find someone with a desk drawer project who has some scripts done.”

Industry insiders say there’s been a noticeable scramble among creative executives at top stores to finish scripts and to set schedules that speed up writing time so they’re finished well before the deadline. of May 1. Production schedules are also changing for existing series. There are anecdotal reports of networks pushing shows to shuffle scheduled winter break weeks in order to bank as many episodes as possible.

The rush comes at a difficult time, when Hollywood is already feeling the effects of belt-tightening and shifts in strategy among top streamers. Netflix, Amazon and Apple have injected billions of dollars of new capital into the content industry over the past decade. Now, as Netflix reaches the promised land of profitability, its appetite for spending to drive subscriber growth is changing.

The presence of streamers with global reach — a list that includes Disney+ and HBO Max — is the X factor in this round of talks. More Than Ever, Hollywood’s Largest Employers Have the Opportunity to Create or Acquire Content Outside of the United States

“What if Netflix decides it doesn’t need a new show every week? What if Amazon decided to limit itself to a few major shows per year? If they’re not losing Prime customers, will they care? asks a senior executive at a talent agency, nervously watching the market. “Every writer I know who makes over a million dollars a year is freaking out about a strike.”

The biggest issue in the talks, as always, will be over economic terms. Writer-centric social media channels abound with stories of scribes receiving residual payments for streaming reruns that wouldn’t cover a dinner for two at The Cheesecake Factory. The WGA, along with the DGA and SAG-AFTRA, are surely poised to push the majors for residual stream and royalty gains. As more and more

the more TV and movie viewing migrates to online and on-demand platforms, few valued WGA members receive the benefit of a $15,000 to $25,000 residual check for a linear rerun of an episode or a movie they wrote.

But there are other issues on the table that may prove even more difficult to address than increases to base minimums.

Negotiators will have to tackle fundamental structural changes, particularly in the growing field of television series. Mid-level and senior TV series writers who used to bank $500,000 working on a 22-episode drama or comedy series are now earning half that amount working on an eight- to 10-episode series. . Additionally, while the number of scripted series has increased exponentially, the volume of writers and producers working on each series has decreased significantly.

Fifteen years ago, a typical television comedy series had 20 to 25 writers and producers. Today, even big-budget shows are produced with a handful of writers who finish scripts well before filming. This means there are far fewer opportunities for writers to learn the ropes of showrunning and post-production following these leaders during the physical production rush.

As was the case in 2007, unions and management will come to the table with different views on what changes are most needed. Sorting out the financial part will be hard enough, but the growing list of “existential issues” is what worries the city as fall turns into winter.

A bitter and protracted strike “should be avoided at all costs”, said a senior literary and artistic official, speaking on condition of anonymity.

“We have to lower the temperature now.”