Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make powerful style statement at GQ Awards | Bollywood

After several months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally made their first joint appearance at an awards show on Thursday. The couple hadn’t appeared together in public for a long time, which even led to split rumors despite their reaction to each other’s social media posts. On Thursday, they complemented each other in their stylish avatars as they attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards together. Read also : Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black and white as they have fun on a yacht. look

Deepika was dressed in a red blouse with a matching non-formal blazer and pants. She completed her look with pointy red heels and her hair tied in a bun. Ranveer Singh joined her in a non-formal navy blue suit with a dragon motif on the pants. Her gold neck accessory worn over a black shirt caught the eye. While Ranveer received the actor of the year award for his performance in the movie 83, Deepika was named global fashion personality for his multiple international brand endorsements.

Fans of both were happy to see them back together. A fan commented on a video of them shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, “Finally they’re together, thank god they’ve been together forever.” Another wrote, They complement each other so definitely made for each other. Another fan commented, “Okay I’m not crying they’re so adorable.” So good to see them together after so long, read yet another comment. A fan also called them, India’s most powerful couple. One person wrote for their choice of outfits, Oh You Guys Slay. A fan also replied to the trolls saying: Ab sab dono ko joker bolenge and agar yahi Hollywood outfits wale pehnenge to fashion (now everyone will call them jokers but they will call it fashion if the same outfits are worn by Hollywood celebrities ) . One fan jokingly said, itne dino tk ranveer deepika k kpde pehnta ab deepika uske pehn rahi h #nooffensejustajoke randeep fans tut padenge nhi to mere upr lol (Ranveer has been wearing Deepika’s clothes for so many days now she is wearing her clothes. No offense, otherwise Randeep fans will target me).

Deepika will soon start promotions for her upcoming movie, Pathaan. She is paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film, which stars John Abraham as the antagonist. It will hit theaters on January 25. Ranveer has two films in the works: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus.