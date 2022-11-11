Entertainment
Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make powerful style statement at GQ Awards | Bollywood
After several months, Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh finally made their first joint appearance at an awards show on Thursday. The couple hadn’t appeared together in public for a long time, which even led to split rumors despite their reaction to each other’s social media posts. On Thursday, they complemented each other in their stylish avatars as they attended the GQ Men Of The Year awards together. Read also : Deepika Padukone, Ranveer Singh twin in black and white as they have fun on a yacht. look
Deepika was dressed in a red blouse with a matching non-formal blazer and pants. She completed her look with pointy red heels and her hair tied in a bun. Ranveer Singh joined her in a non-formal navy blue suit with a dragon motif on the pants. Her gold neck accessory worn over a black shirt caught the eye. While Ranveer received the actor of the year award for his performance in the movie 83, Deepika was named global fashion personality for his multiple international brand endorsements.
Fans of both were happy to see them back together. A fan commented on a video of them shared by a paparazzo account on Instagram, “Finally they’re together, thank god they’ve been together forever.” Another wrote, They complement each other so definitely made for each other. Another fan commented, “Okay I’m not crying they’re so adorable.” So good to see them together after so long, read yet another comment. A fan also called them, India’s most powerful couple. One person wrote for their choice of outfits, Oh You Guys Slay. A fan also replied to the trolls saying: Ab sab dono ko joker bolenge and agar yahi Hollywood outfits wale pehnenge to fashion (now everyone will call them jokers but they will call it fashion if the same outfits are worn by Hollywood celebrities ) . One fan jokingly said, itne dino tk ranveer deepika k kpde pehnta ab deepika uske pehn rahi h #nooffensejustajoke randeep fans tut padenge nhi to mere upr lol (Ranveer has been wearing Deepika’s clothes for so many days now she is wearing her clothes. No offense, otherwise Randeep fans will target me).
Deepika will soon start promotions for her upcoming movie, Pathaan. She is paired opposite Shah Rukh Khan in the film, which stars John Abraham as the antagonist. It will hit theaters on January 25. Ranveer has two films in the works: Rocky Aur Rani Ki Prem Kahani and Cirkus.
Trending topics to follow
|
Sources
2/ https://www.hindustantimes.com/entertainment/bollywood/ranveer-singh-deepika-padukone-make-first-joint-appearance-after-long-101668129346303.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone make powerful style statement at GQ Awards | Bollywood
- Kate Moss almost suffers wardrobe malfunction in low-cut dress
- US News & World Report talks with ACLS President Joy Connolly about doctoral programs and job readiness
- Hollywood is preparing for a possible labor strike in 2023
- University of South Dakota – Women’s Tennis Assistant Coach
- Aptos and Google Cloud Announce Partnership, Plan Accelerator Program
- Japanese aid volunteer and two reporters died in the earthquake, commemorating
- Former UK finance minister Kwasi Kwarteng told Liz Truss to ‘slow down’ tax cuts
- Top Iranian actor posts photo without headscarf in support of anti-government protests
- 10 cute snow boots for women in 2022: stylish winter boots
- HPE SVP Hang Tan on HPE, VMware co-innovation and the $32.3 billion private cloud opportunity
- Trump goes to war with DeSantis