‘Ellen Needs Insurance’ Is the True Story of One Actor’s Quest for Coverage : NPR
Creative inspiration can come from anywhere. For married couple Ellen Haun and Dru Johnston, both in the entertainment industry, it came out of necessity.
Haun is a member of the Screen Actors Guild and realized earlier this fall that he would be $804 short of meeting the minimum salary required by the union to qualify for health insurance.
“Each year, you have to earn $26,470 to qualify for health insurance for the next year, so I didn’t think I was going to make it. I started freaking out,” Haun said. “I started trying to get myself through a bunch of different auditions. I asked my agents if they could get me as many auditions as possible. sort of reduce what I needed to reach my minimum.”
But despite the rush, she began to worry that there wasn’t enough time or potential bookings for her to meet her December 31 deadline. After discussing this crisis, the couple offered an unorthodox solution why not make a short film on Ellen needs health insurance, enroll her and pay her the $804 she needed?
Thus, the concept of the short film, Ellen needs insurancewas born.
It will be written and produced by Haun and Johnston, with Haun starring and Johnston directing. The process of receiving Screen Actors Guild approval on a project can be long and bureaucratic, so they made sure to find an executive producer, Darren Miller, who would keep their production in check with the paperwork and deadlines.
Now their main goal is to throw coins and fund the project so they can start filming in December.
The team aims to raise $30,000 for the project, a figure that sounds high for a solo show. So far they have raised over $10,000. Haun and Johnston thought that if they bothered to make a movie for that purpose, why not help others in a similar situation?
“We were like, if we’re going to do this, we’re going to do everything, and we might as well try to get as many actors as we can get health insurance,” Johnston said.
They are now looking to recruit 15 actors who are also close to meeting their health insurance minimum, and then pay them the specific amount needed to meet the goal.
If they exceed their fundraising goal, they say they will write and cast more plays for production to spread the wealth as much as possible. The pair have written a script and Haun says she can’t wait to do something she’s proud of.
“I think that’s why Dru and I are into comedy. Writing about the absurdity of how much [insurance] costs and how difficult is it to keep your doctor if your insurance changes? I don’t know, there’s humor in it. It makes me feel a lot better to laugh about it,” Haun said.
Seed and spark
The couple say the difficulty in meeting insurance minimums is not unique to their situation. The uncertainty of working in the entertainment industry, and life itself, means that sometimes you just won’t know how many jobs you’ll book. In fact, Johnston came up with the idea for a meta-healthcare movie five years earlier, when he found himself in a similar situation, but ended up missing the window to qualify that year. .
“In this industry, it’s often said that an idea is never dead. It goes to sleep and stays asleep. And in the worst possible way, that’s exactly what that idea is, a dystopian idea. [that] keeps coming back,” Johnston said.
“We just wanted to show how crazy it is that no matter how well you do, insurance is just this thing that shouldn’t be tied to your job.”
For Haun, it’s more than just a commentary.
“Insurance, as an actor, kind of gets emotional. I remember the first time I qualified, I was 27. I had just booked a really big commercial. I was so proud of me and I was so excited,” she said. “And then, over the years, I thought to myself, I’m really glad to have this insurance coverage. But also, it doesn’t work very well.”
Ellen needs insurance is scheduled for Spring 2023. For more information and updates, visit Ellenneedsinsurance.com.
