Actor Sathish’s controversial comments about co-stars’ clothing choices spark a row

Actor Sathish recently courted controversy when he made objectionable comments about his co-stars Dharsha Gupta and Sunny Leone’s choice of clothes during the audio launch of his upcoming movie. Oh my ghost. While speaking at the event, he delved into Dharshas outfit comparing it to Sunny Leones. The latter wore a saree while Dharsha was seen in a crop top and lehenga. Sunny Leone came from Bombay to Tamil Nadu, and look how beautifully she dressed up for the event. On the other hand, we have a girl from Coimbatore, Dharsha Gupta. I’m just pointing out how beautifully dressed she (Sunny) is according to our culture,” Sathish said in a clip from the event that has now gone viral.

Several people on social media, including singer Chinmayi Sripada, called out Sathish for his sexist comments. Many users said the actor shaming women for their clothing choices under the guise of respecting our culture was in bad taste. Highlighting the contradictory nature of his statement, a section of users pointed out how Sathish himself wore a t-shirt and pants for the event. A few users also expressed disappointment that the audience was cheering for Sathish and applauding him in the video.

Criticizing Sathish, Chinamyi tweeted on Wednesday, November 9, to point the finger at a woman and ask the massive rowdiness of a woman who doesn’t dress culturally, when will this behavior of men stop? It’s not funny. Commenting below the video, sex educator Swati Jagdish, who goes by the name Maya’s Amma on social media, asked: Is this supposed to be a comedy?

Swati Jagdish and Chinmayi’s comments on Instagram

Following the backlash, Sathish uploaded a video Thursday with a clarification. However, there were no excuses, the video had the actor only trying to justify his words. The video has since been taken down. Sathish said he made the comment based on a conversation he had with Dharsha before he took the stage. He said Darsha was excited to see what Sunny Leone would wear to the event and was surprised when she arrived in a saree. He also claimed that it was Dharsha who encouraged him to talk about his choice of clothes on stage. He claimed to understand why his statement had been criticized by celebrities like Chinmayi, but assured viewers that he was only making fun of his friends. He went on to say that he also spoke about important issues such as the harmful effects of smoking and alcohol and asked fans to pay attention to these messages as well.

Dharsha responded to Sathish’s video saying she doesn’t appreciate him blaming her for his comments. Contrary to Sathish’s claims, Darsha wrote that she did not ask him to make such comments against her on stage. Why would I encourage someone to say bad things about me on stage? I was hurt by the comments that day but overlooked it, the rough translation of his tweet read.

Sathish is that good way to turn me on, that I asked you to tell like that on stage? It’s very strange. Yaaravathu enna pathi, step neenga asingama pesunganu solluvangala?? Enakum annaiku avlo hurt uh tha irunthuchu, but na atha perusa kaatikala. But ipo ipadi solrathu, not good. Dharsha (@DharshaGupta) November 10, 2022

Like his audio launch speech, the clarification video also received backlash from social media users. While her co-stars Dharsha and Sunny Leone may not have been offended by the misogynistic comments, social media users objected to women’s clothing choices becoming the butt of jokes. Sathish’s rationale bears a strong resemblance to the discussion actor Andreas’ 2017 interview sparked.

In Andreas’ interview with Tamil YouTube channel Fully Filmy, a popular male presenter said that like many other men, he too had ogled and lusted after Andrea. When the anchor was criticized for objectifying the actor and for his unprofessional behavior, some fans argued that Andrea didn’t share the sentiment and approved of the interview.

Sathish’s commentary on the audio launch is hardly the standalone instance it claims to be. Male stars have made objectionable remarks about women’s clothing both on and off screen, only for it to be considered a comedy. At least a portion of netizens have now realized that the objectification of women, especially those in the film industry, needs to be exposed and not normalized.

Presenters and reporters often make insensitive and intrusive remarks about actresses and treat them like objects of covetousness, rarely discussing their work. The normalization of such an attitude often gives investigators the impression that they have the right to continue asking such questions. An example of this is the vulgar question asked by Telugu journalist Suresh Kondeti while promoting the movie 2022 DJ Tilli. Suresh asked Siddhu Jonnalagadda, who played the male lead, if he had counted the birthmarks on his co-star Neha Shetty’s body in real life, as suggested in the movie’s trailer.

Additionally, the questions posed to male actors contrast sharply with those posed to their female counterparts. The actresses are driven by questions ranging from their experience working with male stars to their style, what they carry in their bag, their skincare routine. Investigators are also keen to know how they find a balance between their married life and their professional life. However, such questions are rarely asked of male actors.

