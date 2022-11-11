Malaika Arora makes her digital debut with her new series Moving In With Malaika on Disney+ Hotstar : Bollywood News





Bollywood actress Malaika Arora makes her highly anticipated digital debut with Disney+ Hotstar as she’s set to give fans access to her past, present and future through unfiltered conversations in a whole new exclusive show, Moving in with Malaika.



Releasing from December 5, this thrilling series produced by Banijay Asia will also see appearances from friends and family as they spill the last tea. After the success of season 7 of Coffee with Karanwe are thrilled to bring our viewers another exciting reality show, Moving in with Malaika, said Gaurav Banerjee, Chief Content Officer, Disney+ Hotstar and HSM Entertainment Network, Disney Star. With this latest addition, we are expanding our catalog of non-fiction shows, giving audiences a glimpse into the life of Malaika Arora. Sharing her excitement, Malaika shared, For a very long time, the world has seen me through the lens of social media. But this time, I’m excited to shake it up a bit. With this show, I want to break down that barrier between me and my fans and invite them into my world through Moving in with Malaika. It will be a fun ride as I will take everyone with me to explore my daily life with some of my relatives and friends, she added. I am thrilled to be launching this new venture and excited to be collaborating with Disney+ Hotstar on this. Deepak Dhar, CEO and Founder of Banijay Asia, added, “We are always excited to bring new and innovative content to our audience and Moving in with Malaika is another show from the Banijay Asia team. He continued, this is a special insight into Malaikas life. We are thrilled to bring Malaika into the enchanting world of OTT. Disney+ Hotstar has always been a great content partner with us for past shows like Roar of the Lion, Hostages, and most recently with the success of Dahan, we can’t wait to bring this show to our viewers! Experience a new side to Malaika Aroras’ life with her first digital-only adventure on Disney+ Hotstar, starting December 5. Read also :Malaika Arora confesses that acting gives her a feeling of anxiety; shares the secret of her never say no attitude BOLLYWOOD NEWS – LIVE UPDATES Catch us for latest bollywood news, new bollywood movies update, box office collection, new movies release, bollywood hindi news, entertainment news, live news from Bollywood today and upcoming movies 2022 and stay updated with latest Hindi movies only on Bollywood Hungama.

