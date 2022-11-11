Scandal star Columbus Short’s neighbor gets temporary restraining order against actor after clash

A restraining order against Columbus Short was issued after a neighbor of the Scandal actor said he repeatedly threatened him.

The 40-year-old actor’s neighbor got the restraining order after an incident last weekend in which he said Columbus got in front of him, TMZ reported, citing court documents.

The neighbor told the court that Short – who has been seen on shows such as Scandal, That’s So Raven and Studio 60 on the Sunset Strip – called himself a ‘killer’ and said he would beat him while he was with his child.

The neighbor said that during the incident, the Kansas City, Missouri native grabbed his wrist and attempted to enter his home. He said a similar encounter with Short happened two days later.

A judge granted the neighbor a temporary restraining order that requires Short to keep at least 15 feet away from the neighbor, his wife and daughter.

It was not immediately clear what the altercation centered on, according to the outlet.

Short, who has been seen in films such as Whiteout and Stomp the Yard, ran into legal trouble earlier this year in February when he was arrested in Los Angeles amid a fight with his wife.

Two misdemeanors he was charged with in the incident were later dropped, as Columbus later told the outlet: “They dismissed the case from what I was told because the prosecutor found that there was no wrongdoing.”

After prosecutors reviewed domestic violence and child endangerment charges filed against Short, they chose not to charge the 40-year-old, the Los Angeles City Attorney’s Office said. TMZlast month.

“I knew when I was charged it was stupid but based on past allegations. They jump to the worst conclusion, just like the media,” he said.

Short reportedly called prosecutors “fair” and “rational”, and he claimed he had never “abused a woman”.

The actor has a history of domestic violence, and in 2018 he pleaded guilty and was sentenced to prison for punching his current wife, Aida Abramyan-Short, whom he married in 2016.

In 2014, he was arrested twice for alleged incidents of domestic violence against his ex-wife Tanee McCall.

That year, he was also arrested for allegedly getting into a bar fight.

The recently dropped charges reportedly followeda row with his wife Aida that allegedly got physical earlier in February.

The Scandal star has been accused of trying to grab his wife’s phone, which resulted in him scratching his hand.

Short reportedly had no marks or bruises from the incident, which allegedly happened in front of a child.

On February 6, he opened up about his arrest in a tweet, which read, “Marriages are hard but getting through it is a blessing!” I AM NOT a violent man and I don’t use drugs, but drinking alcohol sometimes makes my words ungodly. My wife and I are working on our marriage.

He also linked to a since-deleted Instagram video in which he attempted to clear his name.

“I know there’s still stuff in the media, arrests for domestic violence, but let me tell you what really happened,” he began.

Columbus continued: “I asked my wife to leave the house because of my frustration and I grabbed her phone, which I shouldn’t have. [done] and I scratched his hand.

“After the Olympics, the police came here, the detectives were there, it was just ridiculous,” he whined.

Ultimately, he claimed authorities “had to make a decision” on whether to arrest him or Abramyan.

“Based on that scratch, I went to jail,” the actor said in the video, shared by The shadow room. “I’m sorry to everyone I let down. I work hard, I work hard, but, my apologies.

It is unclear if the minor who witnessed the scuffle was their son or one of his children from previous marriages to first wife Brandi Short and second wife Tanee McCall.

In 2018, Short was sentenced to a year in prison for marital assault after beating Abramyan, whom he married in 2016.

He ultimately only served 34 days of his 365 prison sentences.

At the time, he was already on probation for knocking out a man during a bar fight.

Four years prior to this conviction, Short had been accused of domestic violence by his then-wife, Tanee McCall, after he put a knife to her throat.

The charges were later dismissed, but Tanee filed for divorce citing irreconcilable differences and she claimed sole custody of their daughter Ayala.

Due to his troubled past, Short was forced out of ABC’s political thriller Scandal in 2014.

The announcement of her exit from the series follows her spouse’s battery charge and accuses her of felony battery that seriously injured a man during an altercation at a West Hollywood restaurant.

Short also publicly suffered from drug addiction, which is another reason the star was forced off the hit show.

Before his 2018 prison sentence, the Stomp the Yard actor served a week in jail in 2016, after failing a drug test and violating his previous probation.