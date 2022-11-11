Entertainment
Lindsay Lohan on her return to Hollywood, friendship with Jamie Lee Curtis
Lindsay Lohan is back.
After essentially leaving the industry in 2014, the mean girls the star returns in his first major film role in nearly a decade with Netflix Fall for Christmas. Lohan fans are clamoring for the actress’ return, especially as stars like Britney Spears and Paris Hilton, who ran the tabloids with Lohan in the early years, have taken control of their stories in recent years.
“I just felt like it was time, and it was only a matter of time before I found the right script and I found it with Fall for Christmas,Lohan told Yahoo Entertainment that she would return to Hollywood. “It worked out perfectly.”
Lohan adds that she “missed being on set and making movies for my fans and for my audience.” This prompted the actress to strike a deal with Netflix and Fall for Christmas is the first of three photos she will take with the streaming giant. Lohan, who plays alongside Joy‘s Chord Overstreet in the holiday romantic comedy, admits she was “nervous” to return to the set after so many years away.
“Day one on set, I’m always nervous on any set I’m on,” the 36-year-old says, noting that she was “even more nervous on this one, but more excited. I don’t know if I. It was boring! I was just really excited to be there.”
(For the record, Overstreet says she was not annoying.)
“I felt really grateful, I feel really blessed,” Lohan continues. “It’s all been great fun.”
A fun moment in the movie that mean girls fans will surely love Lohan’s rendition of Jingle Bell rips. It’s a clear homage to a classic scene from the 2004 film that the actress says came about after she “joked” on set with the producers.
“It was going to be us to redo the Jingle Bell rips dancing in the bloopers reel, then I was like ‘We can’t take that away from mean girlsThat’s going too far!” Lohan laughs, adding that this idea was also shot down because Overstreet “didn’t want to dress like a girl either.”
Although Lohan ditched Hollywood for Dubai, the newly married star still has the support of her peers. Jamie Lee Curtis, who starred in 2003 terrible friday with Lohan, previously spoke to Yahoo about how wild they stay in touch. Curtis explained that they had a secret “text code”, which Lohan confirmed.
“We do,” laughs Lohan. “Every time, I don’t know why, but every time I email her… she does this series of test questions that I have to answer from something that happened in the past on a set films, of Freaky Friday, and I have to ask the questions well, otherwise she won’t answer: “No, not you. Bye!””
For the record, Curtis said one of the test questions involved a song by Justin Timberlake.
“I went to a lot of trouble to get him on the phone!” Lohan adds. “I’ve even sent him videos like, ‘Hey, it’s me!’ on his Instagram. And then we call, then we talk. We’re both having so much fun.”
Does this mean that Lohan-aissance might involve a freaky friday after?
“I think we’re all into it, so we’ll see,” Lohan teases. “Fingers crossed.”
Fall for Christmas drops on Netflix on Thursday, November 10
