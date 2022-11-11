Meet Brian Anthony Wilson, Philadelphia’s Busiest Actor

New

Of Thread at Law and Order: SVU to countless stage productions, the Germantown born-and-bred talent has quite the resume.

Unless you’ve been completely oblivious to Philadelphia’s theater scene and the worlds of film and television over the past quarter century, you’re probably familiar with Brian Anthony Wilson’s face, if not his name. By Kevin Costners The postman to a recurring role (19 episodes!) in the venerable HBO series Thread to smaller parts here and there on popular shows, including Law and Order: SVU, The Sopranosand the Philly-shot-and-set Shipments from elsewhere in countless leading and supporting roles on stages around the area, Wilson, 62, is arguably the busiest actor in town. Just look at his IMDb page, he has 214 acting credits and counting.

Whether it’s feast or famine, the Germantown/Mount Airy native jokes about his chosen profession. But he’s been able to make a living and raise a family purely as an actor, with no Uber rides, no hustle and bustle since 1996, when he quit a full-time job in Procter & Gamble’s merchandising accounting department. . And I haven’t had a real job since, he laughs. I was one of the lucky ones.

The prolific actor began his showbiz career in a completely different category: he was a baritone in the local 1980s a cappella R&B group Perfect Blend. That fell apart amid artistic differences. But he still wanted to use his voice. So he landed on musical theater and trained at the famed Freedom Theater in Philadelphia, a pipeline for actors of color. He didn’t take his first acting class until he was 23. It’s a late start, relatively speaking. And he didn’t get his big break with Kevin Costner until he was 37. A late bloomer, I think they call me, he said.

Like many in the entertainment industry, Wilson has encountered major disappointments due to the pandemic. The producers threw it in The bodyguard at the Walnut Street Theater it would have been his debut on one of the few local stages he didn’t grace, but COVID shut down production before it started. Then Wilson pulled out of a LeBron James movie when he came down with COVID.

Wilson says the biggest change in the industry over the past few decades has happened in the past few years alone, when a new emphasis was placed on stories about black and brown people and hiring people. actors to play roles outside of any stereotype. I’m six-foot-three and weigh 295 pounds, he notes. I am a tall black man. So in my career, I’ve played a lot of convicts, and I’ve played a lot of cops. You haven’t seen guys like me being hired to play Supreme Court justices, doctors, and bank presidents. But the things are get better.

This month, Wilson takes the stage at the Lantern Theater for the Philadelphia premiere of The Royal, based on the life of Jack Johnson, the first black heavyweight boxing world champion. And his list of post-production and development projects for film and television is not short. But first, he’s gone on some kind of enforced vacation.

I’m having my right hip replaced in December,” Wilson laments. He added that he had already had his left hip redone and had serious knee problems. I played basketball at Cardinal Dougherty with absolute reckless abandon, he says. I left him everything in the field. Oh, the youth. Well, now I’m 62. And I pay for it. Thank goodness for the insurance.

Published as Always Acting in the November 2022 issue of philadelphia cream magazine.