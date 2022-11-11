Hey Hollywood, Elon Musk turns your Tesla into a Maga Hat on Wheels

The car is sleek, cool, and lets you signal virtue at 60 mph. But the more Twitter’s new owner opens his mouth, the more awkward it is to drive one

I salute these celebrities for leaving the platform – I’m 100% in favor of exodus from Twitter. In his first week as owner, Musk fired half his staff, retweeted a vile conspiracy theory about Nancy Pelosis’ husband, invited a mentally ill rap singer back to the site to spread anti-Semitic bile , kicked out comedian Kathy Griffin after she had the audacity to make fun of her and decided to charge people $8 to have a little blue check mark next to their name.

Ever since Elon Musk took over Twitter, I’ve read how masses of celebrities are fleeing the social media site. Whoopi Goldberg, Shonda Rhimes, Tea Leoni, Sara Bareilles, Toni Braxton, Gigi Hadid, Ken Olin – they all announced (on Twitter, where else?) their intention to close their accounts and leave.

As a Twit leader, Musk sucks.

Still, if Hollywood is serious about getting the attention of the richest man in the world, if Whoopi, Shonda and Gigi are serious about hitting him where it hurts, it’s going to take a lot more than quitting Twitter. They’re going to have to give up their rides.

Tesla is currently the best-selling vehicle in California.

To be honest, I have no idea if any of the celebrities mentioned above actually own a Tesla, but it’s a pretty safe bet considering the electric car is currently California’s best-selling vehicle, with Model S, X and Y clogging parking lots at Erewhon and Whole Foods all over Los Angeles. It’s easy to see why it’s so popular; it’s a super-sleek automobile that’s fun to drive, packed with cutting-edge technology and, most importantly, keeps drivers smiling smugly as they pass gas stations peddling $6-a-gallon gas.

But, of course, Tesla’s most advanced feature is that it can signal virtue at 60 miles per hour. If this really is the miracle machine that saves the planet, its owners think it is remains debatable – some reports suggest that the huge amounts of carbon released when manufacturing its lithium batteries means you’ll need to drive a Tesla for three to seven years before it breaks even, carbon-wise, with a gasoline engine internal combustion – but too bad. The fact is, the Tesla brand has become synonymous with posh Blue State idealism, a totem on tires announcing to the world that the person behind the wheel is not only relatively well off, but also cares about Mother Earth.

Except then Musk bought Twitter, started tweeting Misleading messages about how people should vote Republican – as he himself began to do after moving from California to Texas last year – and now his electric symbol is starting to look a lot less statutory. Indeed, nowadays the Tesla is starting to look like a MAGA cap with headlights.

The windows of the Tesla Cybertruck are less unbreakable than announced

The dumpster fire that Musk started on Twitter has already done serious damage to Tesla, if not completely destroyed the company. His stock has lost more than half of its value, sliding from $400 a share in January to under $200 today. Considering how far Musk stretched to raise the $44 billion to buy Twitter — selling $19 billion of his own Tesla stock (including $3.95 billion this week alone) and saddles Twitter with $13 billion in debt, putting it on the hook for $1 billion a year in interest payments alone — a drop in car sales is the last thing Musk needs right now. And yet, the more he tweets, the more he puts off those who were his best customers.

Elon Musk sheds light on the social cachet of owning a burning Tesla, tweeted Brian Klaas, professor at University College London (who obviously hasn’t had time to cancel his Twitter account yet). Many people will start to feel more sheepish when driving one given its ride.

Kevin Stone, a professor at the University of Southern California, echoed that sentiment (again, on Twitter). Here in California, I’ve lost track of how many Tesla owners say they’ll never own another Tesla, he wrote, adding that Musk might bring conservatives into Tesla ownership, so it could be a wash.

Professor Stone may be onto something. If Musk keeps tweeting Trumpy nonsense, MAGA Americans might soon start swapping their gas-guzzling F-150s for the Tesla pickup — if, that is, the boxy-looking Cybertruck is coming down the road one day (it’s been delayed several times since it was unveiled three years ago with a disastrous – and hilarious – press event at which Musk stared in embarrassment at one of his designers accidentally smashed the truck window with a metal ball while trying to prove how unbreakable the glass was).

I don’t know if Musk is still doing the Tesla electric limo introduced in 2015, but he might even sell one to a certain ex-president currently residing at a country club in Florida. Especially if he himself goes to the United States Capitol during the insurgencies!

Trump in a Tesla? This is the day when Hollywood will definitely disconnect.

