Gisele Bundchen ‘buys Miami mansion across from Tom Brady’ | Entertainment





Gisele Bundchen has bought an $11.5 million mansion in Miami Beach across the water from Tom Brady’s house. The 42-year-old model and Tom – who have Benjamin, 12, and Vivian, nine, together – recently announced their split, and the catwalk star has already bought a property across the creek from the icon. the NFL. A source told the New York Post newspaper’s Page Six column: ‘You could literally swim from Giseles to Toms – not that they would – but both houses will include a dock so it would be very easy for them to co-parenting their children while living so close to each other.” Gisele first saw the property – which has five bedrooms – in mid-August, and she reportedly closed the deal on October 6. Earlier this month, Gisele enjoyed a “relaxing” holiday with her children after finalizing her divorce. The model took her kids to their Costa Rican home for a “little vacation.” A source said at the time: “Gisele took her children to their home in Costa Rica. “Once the divorce was settled, she wanted to get away to her happy place. They relaxed, played with their dogs on the beach and went surfing. They wanted to get away from it all and have a little vacation. “ Tom and Gisele confirmed their split via statements posted on social media. Tom wrote on Instagram: “Over the past few days my wife and I have finalized our divorce after 13 years of marriage. We have come to this decision amicably and with gratitude for our time together. We have the lucky to have beautiful and wonderful children who will continue to be the center of our world in every way.We will continue to work together as parents to always ensure that they receive the love and attention that they deserve. Gisele has confessed the celebrity duo have “split up”. The model wrote in her statement: “The decision to end a marriage is never easy, but we have separated and while of course it is difficult to go through something like this, I feel blessed for the time we spent together and I only wish the best for Tom always.”

