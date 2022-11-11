Bollywoods Urban Legends – Open Magazine





(L to R) Shashank Arora, Ayushmann Khurrana and Ranveer Singh

Meena Kumari bequeathed all her diaries with her poems to Gulzar. Lata Mangeshkar was a close friend of Raj Singh Dungarpur. Devika Rani told Yusuf Khan to change his name to Dilip Kumar. Dev Anand was about to marry Zeenat Aman when she decided to do so Satyam Shivam Sundaram (1978) with Raj Kapoor. How much of the statements above are true or just urban legends is something the writers need to be aware of. The problem, as writer Anant Vijay recently said, is that there is a lot of fiction disguised as reality, and the primary sources are slowly dying. The greatest among us need to be respected by knowing their job. Only then will they agree to be written. Yatindra Mishra, who wrote a much-loved biography of Lata Mangeshkar, took nine years to do so, dividing her time equally between conversations with her and meticulous research, including locating old recordings she- even had lost. Also, not everything published in the magazines of the time was necessarily trueBaburao Patel of the popular Filminde was quite incisive in his observations and not always impartial. Fortunately, much work is currently being done either to access primary sources or to assimilate and translate old journals and books. There are state sources, like the National Film Archive of India, private collectors, like Cinemaazi founded by Sumant Batra, testimonials from associates like Rahul Rawail (for Raj Kapoor) and Faisal Farooqui (for Dilip Kumar), compilations like the excellent Sone Chandi ke Buth, an anthology of articles and essays by writer-director KA Abbas and, above all, accounts by participants in the story, such as Gulzar and Javed Akhtar. There is also considerable work done by film scholars like Ranjani Mazumdar who works on the changes in the film industry after the introduction of Eastmancolor in the 1960s. There are those who take film lightly and then there are those who understand exactly why it’s important to know why a particular trend existed at a given time, why certain artists did well, and indeed, why certain great films weren’t doing commercially at the time they were released. Play in Kashmir There are enough heroes in the cinema. Now we have to make way for broken people and broken hearts, says Shashank Arora who plays confused Junaid in new Sony LIV series Tanaav. I wanted to play him like any ordinary boy who grew up in Kashmir with schools closed most of the time, limited opportunities and high frustrations, a child born in the middle of conflict who has to choose sides, he says. Getting local boys to help her pronounce Kashmiri phrases was a masterstroke, adding a touch of authenticity. The Delhi-born actor, who went to Shriram School and is the son of a poet, graduated from Concordia University in Montreal, Que., before moving to Mumbai 13 years ago to play a series of flawed and raw aliens in movies and web series. Of the unfortunate brother of Title (2014) to the sardonic wedding photographer in Made in heaven (2019), he made his mark by hanging back, downplaying and releasing emotions in waves. He also made a point of playing in Kashmir. Like the young writer Anhad Draboo in a totalitarian India in Dibakar Banerjees Freedom, made for Netflix, it’s an open wound. The two and a half months in Kashmir spent filming Tanaav were the best in my life, he said, as he lazed around the Gurez Valley, ate fresh girda of a bakery he fell in love with, and just soaked in the peace of a state on hiatus between wars, when he wasn’t running around Srinagar and Baramulla. Scene and Heard Ranveer Singhs exit from YRF Talent after 12 years highlights two things. The studio isn’t as powerful as it once was in an industry where the established are struggling and the movies they’ve made with the actor haven’t maximized his potential. Ranveer has always considered YRF boss Aditya Chopra as his mentor; so clearly, the decision to work with Collective Artists Network (CAA) was not taken lightly. All eyes are now on Ayushmann Khurrana, the other big star of YRF Talents, who has been shooting non-banner films for a while now. About Authentication oh r Kaveree Bamzai is a contributing author and writer with Open

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://openthemagazine.com/cinema/bollywoods-urban-legends/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos