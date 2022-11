Hollywood Hills suspect found dead hours after deputies tried to serve eviction notice

Officials say a suspect who barricaded himself inside their Hollywood Hills apartment during an hours-long standoff with authorities after Los Angeles County deputies tried to serve a notice of expulsion had been found dead. According to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department, two deputies were tasked with serving an eviction notice on a resident of an apartment complex located in the 2300 block of North Cahuenga Boulevard when they heard a gunshot. fire inside the apartment around 9:10 am. then called for reinforcements and several other MPs, crisis negotiators and other agencies responded to the scene. Upon arrival of first responders, traffic was diverted from Highway 101 in both directions over Cahuenga Pass to mitigate any threat to drivers on Highway 101. Stu Mundel of FOX 11 reported by SkyFOX Traffic was backed up on Highway 170. Until early Thursday afternoon, north side traffic was diverted at Gower Street and south side traffic was diverted at Highland Avenue. The tense standoff closed the freeway for hours before finally reopening. Around 1:30 p.m., LASD officials confirmed to FOX 11 that the suspect was found dead in his apartment from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound. Evacuated residents tell us they saw an eviction notice posted on the apartment a few days ago, shortly after a 7% rent increase took effect. “The mail was piling up on the door,” said a neighbor. “I thought the guy was gone, but I guess he was still there.” Most describe the resident as a quiet man in his 50s, adding that the rent increase has been difficult for many of the building’s residents. sergeant. Travis Morrow, who works with the LASD team that handles evictions in the county, says they’re getting more and more ‘high-risk evictions’ with people refusing to leave and getting angry after have received eviction notices. “It’s going to become more and more common, unfortunately,” says an evacuated resident. With the end of the COVID-19 eviction moratorium, the country facing inflation and layoffs announced, it is no longer about living paycheck to paycheck. Another resident tells us it’s about day-to-day survival and not knowing where you might be the next night. The suspect’s name was not released and no other information was immediately available. If you or a loved one feel distressed, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline. The Crisis Center offers free and confidential 24/7 emotional support to civilians and veterans. Call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. Or text HOME to 741-741 (crisis text line).

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.foxla.com/news/hollywood-hills-suspect-found-dead-after-hours-long-standoff-that-prompted-101-freeway-closure The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos