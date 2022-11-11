Should you invest in the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment (PEJ) ETF?





Looking for broad exposure to the Consumer Discretionary – Leisure & Entertainment segment of the stock market? You should consider the Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment (PEJ) ETF, a passively managed exchange-traded fund launched on 6/23/2005. Passively managed ETFs are increasingly popular with institutional and retail investors due to their low cost, transparency, flexibility and tax efficiency. They are excellent vehicles for long-term investors. Sector ETFs also give investors access to a broad group of companies in particular sectors that offer low-risk, diversified exposure. Consumer Discretionary – Leisure and Entertainment is one of 16 major Zacks sectors within the Zacks Industry classification. He is currently ranked 12, which puts him in the bottom 25%. Index details The fund is sponsored by Invesco. It has amassed assets of over $564.56 million, making it one of the largest ETFs attempting to match the performance of the Consumer Discretionary – Leisure & Entertainment segment of the stock market. PEJ seeks to match the performance of the Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index before fees and expenses. The Dynamic Leisure & Entertainment Intellidex Index is comprised of stocks of US leisure and entertainment companies. The index is designed to provide capital appreciation by carefully evaluating companies against a variety of investment criteria, including fundamental growth, stock valuation, investment desirability and risk factors. Costs When considering an ETF’s total return, expense ratios are an important factor, and cheaper funds can significantly outperform their more expensive counterparts over the long term if all other factors remain equal. The annual operating expense of this ETF is 0.55%, putting it on par with most peer products on the market. It has a 12-month dividend yield of 0.56%. Sector exposure and main holdings Although ETFs provide diversified exposure that minimizes single-stock risk, it’s still important to review a fund’s holdings before investing. Fortunately, most ETFs are very transparent products that disclose their holdings on a daily basis. The story continues This ETF has the largest allocation to the consumer discretionary sector, approximately 57.80% of the portfolio. Telecommunications and consumer staples round out the top three. In terms of individual holdings, Sysco Corp (SYY) accounts for approximately 5.17% of total assets, followed by Liberty Media Corp-Liberty Formula One (FWONA) and Live Nation Entertainment Inc (LYV). The top 10 holdings represent approximately 46.79% of total assets under management. Performance and risks The ETF is down ~ -26.67% and is down ~ -30.67% so far this year and over the past year (as of 10/11/2022), respectively. PEJ has traded between $34.60 and $51.30 over this past 52-week period. The ETF has a beta of 1.28 and a standard deviation of 36.12% for the three-year period, making it a high-risk pick in the space. With around 31 holdings, it has more concentrated exposure than its peers. Alternatives Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF holds a Zacks ETF rating of 2 (buy), which is based on expected asset class return, expense ratio and momentum, among other factors. For this reason, PEJ is a great option for investors looking to gain exposure to the discretionary consumer ETF segment of the market. There are other additional ETFs in the space that investors might also consider. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF (HERO) follows SOLACTIVE VIDEO GAMES & ESPORTS INDEX and VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO) follows MVIS GLOBAL VIDEO GAMING AND ESPORTS IND. Global X Video Games & Esports ETF has $157.60 million in assets, VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF has $241.37 million. HERO has an expense ratio of 0.50% and ESPO charges 0.55%. Conclusion To learn more about this product and other ETFs, research products that fit your investment goals, and read articles about the latest developments in the ETF investment universe, please visit Zacks ETF Center. Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today you can download 7 best stocks for the next 30 days. Click to get this free report Invesco Dynamic Leisure and Entertainment ETF (PEJ): ETF Research Reports Sysco Corporation (SYY): Free Inventory Analysis Report ETF Global X Video Games & Esports (HERO): ETF Research Reports Live Nation Entertainment, Inc. (LYV): Free Stock Analysis Report Liberty Media Corporation (FWONA): Free Stock Analysis Report VanEck Video Gaming and eSports ETF (ESPO): ETF Research Reports To read this article on Zacks.com, click here. Zacks Investment Research

