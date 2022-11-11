



There was a time when rumors of Jennifer Aniston’s pregnancy made headlines. Some people claimed she was pregnant, while others even “spotted” a baby bump. Years passed before the Friends The actor clarified that she was not pregnant and that the ongoing rumors were upsetting. Years later, she admitted to having already gone to great lengths to conceive and even having undergone attempts at in vitro fertilization. She was unsuccessful in these efforts, however. Jennifer Aniston revealed that now she has no regrets, and said, I feel a little relief now because there’s nothing left, can I? Maybe. Maybe. Maybe. I don’t need to think about it anymore. She also admitted that there have been many rumors circulating about her personal life. She said, “I just cared about my career. And God forbids a woman to succeed and have no children. And the reason why my husband left me, why we broke up and ended our marriage, was because I didn’t want to give him a child. They were absolute lies. I have nothing to hide at this point. Here are the names of some celebrities who have opted for IVF and have talked about it. Bollywood celebrities who have opted for IVF and have spoken about it: Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao Aamir Khan and Kiran Rao chose IVF surrogacy. They welcomed their son Azad on December 5, 2011. Khan is also very outspoken about the IVF process and has encouraged other couples to choose him as well. Khan commented on the birth of their child. He said: “This baby is particularly dear to us because he was born to us after a long wait and some hardship. We were advised to have a baby through IVF Surrogacy, and we are very grateful to the Almighty that everything went well. Farah Khan and Shirish Kunder Farah Khan, a leading Bollywood director and choreographer, married Shirish Kunder when she was in her 40s. The couple tried for a baby for two years. She finally made the decision to do IVF. The triplets were born on February 11, 2008. Even other women unable to conceive naturally were advised to use this procedure by her. In her opinion, “When the choice is not to have children or to have IVF, there is no room for doubt. I was 43 when I had my children and my biological clock had stopped for a long time. Suggested reading:I Said Yes: Has Malaika Arora Confirmed Engagement to Arjun Kapoor? Tusshar Kapoor One of the first single parents in City B, Tusshar Kapoor has welcomed her own child, Lakshya, through IVF surrogacy. Not only is devoted father Tusshar experiencing it, but so is the rest of his family, including Jeetendra Kapoor, Shobha Kapoor and Ekta Kapoor, who are overjoyed to have such a cute baby boy living with them. When asked how he heard about IVF surrogacy, Tusshar joked, “Last year I went to Tirupati temple. I met director Prakash Jha. We were on the same flight. He told me about this procedure (IVF) and how one could be a single parent using the same. He also introduced me to a family who had used surrogacy to have a baby. I felt inspired and decided to do the same. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan After the birth of their first two children, Aryan and Suhana, Shah Rukh Khan and his wife Gauri decided to use an IVF surrogate mother, who gave birth to their third son, AbRam. Shah Rukh Khan said in a statement about the incident that “among all the noise that has been going around, the sweetest is that of our newborn, AbRam, who was born several months early but has now come home”.

