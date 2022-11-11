Looks like the new Bond actor is a long way off





It might be years before we see the next version of James Bond in another 007 movie, but the reason for that is an encouraging development for fans.



Replace Daniel Craig in the james bond The franchise won’t be easy, but taking more time to revamp the iconic role is actually a good thing. no time to die provided a clean and decisive end to Daniel Craig’s tenure, and there are now limitless possibilities for Bond’s future. Both as a franchise and as a character. With the Bond franchise emerging from Daniel Craig’s tenure, the most financially successful in 007 history, and facing more pressure than ever to justify its own existence, it’s important that 007 franchise producer Barbara Broccoli and her team take all the time necessary to get their next move right. VIDEO OF THE DAY The 007 series has been without a lead actor for its title character since Craig’s 15th birthday as the famous action character ended in 2021. no time to die. And, according to recent updates from Barbara Broccoli’s James Bond casting, the show won’t be deciding the next James Bond actor for some time. In fact, the casting process hasn’t officially begun yet, as the team decides the overall direction for the long-running series. That Broccoli and his team are taking their time deciding on a new post-Daniel Craig focus for the franchise should be a welcome development for James Bond fans. Related: When Will The Next James Bond Actor Be Announced?

Who are the favorites to be the next James Bond? If Broccoli and his team decide to take over the 007 franchise directly after the conclusion of no time to diethis film saw the introduction of an intriguing female character whose story could be explored further in Bond 26. Lashanna Lynch’s character Nomi became the first 007 agent other than James Bond, and in the future, Lashana Lynch could return for Bond 26 as the series lead. If the next Bond decides to take a more traditional route and start with a new continuity, there’s no shortage of male British stars to take on the role of James Bond. Action stars like Tom Holland, Henry Cavill, Tom Hardy and Sam Heughan (The Outlander) have been speculated as perfect casting choices. Despite years of fans calling for Idris Elba to consider the role, the star himself has dismissed the idea. However, audiences hoping for a black actor to take on the role of James Bond have recently turned their attention to young black stars like Regé-Jean Page (Bridgerton) for a Bond casting. When Could James Bond 26 Actually Happen? From what Barbara Broccoli said EO, the casting process won’t begin until “sometime next year.” There’s currently no main cast, story concept, director, or anything else attached to Bond 26, so it may be several years before the next iteration of the James Bond franchise hits theaters. As disappointing as the delay may be for fans of the franchise eager to return to the world of MI6, it’s important that Barbara Broccoli and the team at Eon Productions aren’t rushing to give the 007 franchise a new direction. How the series moves forward after Daniel Craig’s tenure ends will be crucial to the future of james bond and fans should be reassured that Eon Productions takes this seriously. Next: Why A James Bond Woman Is So Controversial (And Why It Doesn’t Really Matter)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://screenrant.com/new-james-bond-actor-casting-announcement-delays-good/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos