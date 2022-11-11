Black Panther 2 Vs Uunchai Box Office Prediction: Hollywood Superhero Movie Set To Dominate Bollywood Releases





Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai clash at the box office Black Panther 2 Vs Uunchai Box Office Prediction: On Friday, the box office is expected to be dominated by the highly anticipated Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, not just in India, but around the world. Another release is the multi-star drama Uunchai, with Amitabh Bachchan, Anupam Kher, Boman Irani, Parineeti Chopra and Neena Gupta in the lead roles. Sooraj Barjatya, known for directing family dramas, is returning to the director’s chair with Uunchai and an all-star cast, but does this promise box office returns, especially at a time when Hindi films are released days after their exit ? Let’s find out how the box office numbers look for this Friday’s two big releases, which will set the tone for their overall business. Black PantherBox Office Prediction: Hollywood Movie Eyes Off To A Good Start Black Panther: Wakanda Forever is the sequel to 2018’s Black Panther. Following Chadwick Boseman’s death from colon cancer in 2020, Marvel fans are excited to find out how the franchise will move forward and who will take up the mantle. from Black Panther. In India, superhero movies enjoy the patronage of dedicated fans and Black Panther will be looking to cash in on the box office early on. “It’s coming out in multiple languages ​​and the buzz is strong around the world. Advance bookings also opened a month ago. It can record an opening of anywhere between Rs 7-9 crore for all The box office is buoyant and numbers like this will set the tone for a healthy first weekend issue,” said producer and film business expert Girish Johar. Uunchai relies on positive word of mouth The release of Uunchai will mark Rajshri Productions’ 75th year in film. Director Sooraj Barjatya has enlisted an all-star cast for his latest venture, but Johar says the film targets a specific audience. “It’s got a big cast. It’s a premium film by Rajshri. They’ve also positioned it as a high end, urban film. It will depend on positive word of mouth and collections could go up from Friday night for a good first-weekend collection. Day one figures could be anywhere between Rs 1.5 and 2 crore,” Johar added. Read:Black Panther 2 early reviews: Superhero movie continues to dazzle without Chadwick Boseman? To find Filmmakers targeting a specific audience Lately, Bollywood releases have put on a disappointing show at the box office. Doctor G, Phone Bhoot and Mili are recent examples. Johar says the reason is the films’ target audience. “Promotions target a very specific audience. These projects are not projected as full-fledged commercial artists. The storytelling is nuanced and clearly aimed at a high-end, family audience. box office. For example, Uunchai targets families, certainly not young people. It seeks to target audiences in the 35-40+ age bracket. Meanwhile, Telugu-language thriller Yashoda, starring Samantha and Hindi, is releasing Thai Massage and Rocket Gangare, also alongside Black Panther: Wakanda Forever and Uunchai, on November 11. Johar said Yashoda will work well in southern states and may see good business in northern regions. if word of mouth is good. For Thai Massage, Johar predicted an opening of around Rs 50 lakh, while for Rocket Gang, only time will tell. Read:Releasing Love Today OTT: Pradeep Ranganathan’s romantic comedy to premiere on Netflix or Prime Video? Latest entertainment news

