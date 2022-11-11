Hollywood may need to rethink its schedule amid political ambiguity – Deadline





The “what if?” The game has always fascinated me: What if Donald Trump had been thrown into shark tank rather than The apprentice (it was Mark Burnett’s call)? He would probably have been broke rather than president. I quote this to remind readers that Hollywood plays a role in our politics as well as our pop culture, and so the city would do well to heed the cultural shift reflected in this week’s election results. Audiences are changing – will movies and TV change accordingly? Hollywood powerhouses once prided themselves on their ability to manipulate political power. Lew Wasserman and his allies helped coin former SAG Chairman Ronald Reagan as a political force, and Reagan returned the favor on many levels. Hollywood hung out at the Clinton White House, but Trump never even made a movie there (at least Nixon kept rebroadcasting Patton). The Kennedys relished their cool relationships with Hollywood’s inner circle until they realized the perils. Wasserman once said that if Hollywood had mastered the casting skills of its movies, Democrats couldn’t learn how to cast their candidates. He couldn’t believe George McGovern was the choice to oppose a vulnerable Nixon, who ended up winning 61% of the popular vote (the electoral vote was 520 to 17). McGovern’s running mate had to step down because he had undergone electroconvulsive therapy. Will this week’s baffling election changes be reflected in the TV or film product? Washington produced the most impactful TV show of 2022 in its investigation of the Jan. 6 insurgency, but now it could clear the stage for Rep. Jim Jordan’s recycled impeachment hearings. Experts Ask: What Causes Changing Moods? To David Brooks, the esteemed columnist of The New York Times, the answer is clear. “The gap between college and non-college communities continues to grow,” he wrote. “America must face the fact of class warfare.” JD Vance, who won a Senate seat on Tuesday, gave a speech declaring that “universities are our enemy.” Before politics, Vance went to Yale with Ron DeSantis but, unlike the Governor of Florida, has yet to declare war on Disney World. I once tried to back up Brooks’ theory by creating a movie called Be therein which Peter Sellers played a presidential prospect whose main appeal was complete ignorance (I was president of Lorimar at the time). When reporters asked him about wars and recessions, Sellers’ character Chauncey Gardiner responded with vague analogies to the state of his garden. He was, by trade, a gardener, before being enrolled in politics as a soldier for the cause of ambiguity. The problem: Hal Ashby, the director, came to me mid-production with the question: how to finish this film? His solution: Peter Sellers walked on water. Donald Trump could try, but it may be too late.

