Johnny Depp once revealed his favorite actor

There are several reasons why Johnny Depp is in the news right now, and none of them are due to his acting ability. In truth, few actors have transcended their profession as extravagantly as Depp. While he first made a name for himself as a colossal idol, finding roles within Section and crybaby before being launched into glory with Edward Scissorhands, Depp quickly turned his attention to exploring the more artistic side of Hollywood, peppering his resume with art-driven pieces amid box office blockbusters. It’s something that is shaped by his favorite actor.

Depp received critical and commercial success, earning nominations for ten Golden Globe Awards (winning one) and three Academy Awards. Besides acting, Depp has also worked as a musician. He played in many musical groups, including forming the rock supergroup Hollywood Vampires with Alice Cooper and Joe Perry. Depp was first drawn to music when his mother gave him a guitar when he was 12 and started playing in various bands. Depps’ wife (at the time), Lori Anne Allison, worked as a makeup artist and introduced him to Nicolas Cage. It was Cage who advised him to become an actor.

Soon Depp would become a global star, reaching parts of the earth with his films that he probably never imagined possible. Despite his recent public issues with Amber Heard, Depp’s name and face will live long in society’s cultural tapestry. The same can be said for Depps’ favorite actor of all time, Marlon Brando. The duo also have some striking similarities, not even including their shared credits back in 1994. don juan de marco.

Once dubbed actor of the century, Brandos plays Stanley Kowalski in the film adaptation of A tram called Désir would prepare him for a career like no other. Aggravated by his doe-eyed portrayal of Johnny Strabler in The wildsomething he shares with Depp and crybaby, Bando would curate a Hollywood filmography littered with success. None were as successful as his role as Don Corleone in the remarkable empiric The Godfather by director Francis Ford Coppola.

Brando will work with the famous director seven years later Revelation now as Colonel Kurtz. During filming, Brando would prove to be a unique figure on the acting set, a notoriously private individual; he engaged in strange practices to get his performance right. After Brando’s success in Revelation nowthe actor has forged his own strange path, appearing in a few notable movies aside from the infamously bad The island of Dr. Moreau in 1996, before his untimely death at the age of 80 in July 2004.

While Brando’s acting talents can never be disputed, it wasn’t just his performances that led Depp to call Brando his favorite performer during a conversation with IMDB: Marlon Brando is perhaps the greatest actor of the last two centuries. But his mind is far more important than acting. The way he looks at things, doesn’t judge things, the way he evaluates things. It’s as important as, uh, who’s important today? Jesus, not many people Stephen Hawking!

In a previous interview, Depp noted: There are only a few actors I can think of and I’d be fascinated to know what they think. Marlon Brando is one of them. He’s obviously an amazing actor, maybe the greatest, but what fascinates me about Marlon Brando is his brains and his thoughts. And, again, in a later interview, Depp noted that I adored him. [Marlon Brando]and I always do, before explaining the first time he met his hero.

Marlon and I met on the phone because I wanted don juan de marco with him, Depp continued. We talked for three hours on the phone, I was in New York and he was in Los Angeles. I went back the following week, he invited me to dinner; we sat down, and we talked, and it was us that connected on so many levels, especially the fact that no one wants to be a novelty.

While they don’t know if the two men are evenly matched in performance, Depp and Brando have shared a remarkable amount of similar roles, grievances, and idiosyncrasies. You can see Depp display many of those similarities in the clip below.