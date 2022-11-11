







National Education Day is observed in India on November 11 every year to commemorate Maulana Abul Kalam Azad, who served as the country’s first Minister of Education after independence. The purpose of National Education Day is to improve and advance the nation’s education system for students. On this National Education Day, let’s take a look at five Bollywood films that expose the flaws in India’s existing education system. three idiots Three Idiots is a satirical film that exposes the misperception of academic achievement. The film challenges the stereotypical mindset about the importance of getting high marks rather than being original and creative in order to get a well-paying job and thus succeed in life. Furthermore, the film also touches on other issues that plague India’s education system such as numerous student suicides and bullying by elderly people. The film conveys that it is not necessary to follow a traditional career path that has been decided for students by their tutors or teachers to succeed in life. It states that as long as you follow your passion and achieve excellence in it, you won’t have to pursue success, success will be an inevitable outcome. No way Hindi Medium is a humorous yet tragic and revealing satire of the Indian education system. The story of the film is about young parents Raj and Mita, who want the best possible education for their daughter. However, getting admission into the best private schools in the country is not very easy. Therefore, the family resorts to desperate and unethical measures to secure their daughter’s admission to one of these schools. The film exposes the flawed admissions process and inequality faced by students from disadvantaged sections upon admission to these private schools. Aarakshan Aarakshan is a socio-political film about India’s divisive politics of caste-based reservation system. The film’s story revolves around the decision of the Supreme Court of India, which created a wedge between students and staff at a college in Bhopal. With roles including a member of the Dalit community and a high caste Brahmin, the film portrays both perspectives on caste reservation politics in the country. why deceive india Why Cheat India is an underrated movie that talks about the exam pressures students have to face and how students who are not well prepared for the same use look-alikes to cheat the system in exchange for money. The film shows how the education system in India is plagued with corruption and how anything is possible at a price. The story of the movie is about a man who helps wealthy students get into colleges of their choice. It does this by paying poor, smart students to take exams on behalf of those wealthy students. Chal Chalein The film Chal Chalein openly criticizes the Indian education system, which is supposed to subject children to academic pressure and frequently leads to serious psychological problems. It tells the story of a student who commits suicide, unable to withstand parental and societal pressure to perform well in school. His friends, heartbroken to lose their friend, get help from a lawyer and decide to sue his parents, the school system and the government. The film sheds light on the plight of school children with different talents who cannot pursue them due to the extreme pressures and demands of school and classes. The film shows that education is meant to enlighten students, not pressure or traumatize them. Previous post CSR: Make a Difference collaborates with Give India for Daan Utsav in their “100 Heroes” campaign ARCHIVE ARCHIVE

