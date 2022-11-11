Emmy-nominated actor Kim Engelbrecht celebrates South African roots





Cape Town (AFP) Heads turn and jaws drop as South African actor Kim Engelbrecht walks down a street in Cape Town.

Born and raised in the quaint town, the Emmy-nominated actor is a well-known face here. “My wife will be happy,” exclaims a park ranger at Central Company’s Gardens, taking a selfie with the star. Navy blue eyes, high cheekbones and long brown hair, Engelbrecht, 42, poses patiently, smiles and thanks the fan. “People think they know you, it’s quite endearing this feeling of familiarity,” she told AFP, wearing a brightly colored summer dress. “South African audiences have known me for a long time.” The actress began her long television career as the host of a youth development show before landing her first film role in an Italian production at the age of 12. Her breakthrough came with ‘Isidingo’, a popular South African dinnertime soap opera, which she appeared on for 12 years. But it was his first leading role – that of a criminal profiler investigating a series of murders in the sugar cane fields of the eastern province of KwaZulu-Natal in the detective series “Reyka” – which earned him a nomination. at the Emmys. Engelbrecht is up for Best Performance by an Actress at the International Emmy Awards, which recognize television shows made outside the United States. “Reyka,” which was filmed during the coronavirus pandemic, was also nominated for Best Drama Series. “Dreams are valid” “In the midst of Covid, shooting a female-led drama series, that was a big deal for me,” Engelbrecht says of her role. Only the fifth African actress to receive a nomination, she says she hopes her career will help inspire other young South Africans to pursue their dreams. GIANLUIGI GUERCIA AFP “Your dreams are valid. Hard work and dedication don’t go unnoticed,” she says. The nomination is “also an opportunity for people to see what South Africa is, what South Africa is, to understand our pace and who we are as a people,” she says. The winners of the award will be announced at a ceremony in New York on November 21. Engelbrecht has a taste of Hollywood before, having starred in the superhero TV series “The Flash” and the sci-fi drama “Raised by Wolves” produced by Ridley Scott. However, the actress who grew up in the working-class suburb of Belhar, in the east of Cape Town, is keen to continue working in her native country. “I love working in South Africa, it’s my roots, it’s who I am,” she says. Since her appointment, she has received many scripts and would like to get into comedy. “Why not?” she said with a smile, signaling with a wave of the hand to certain walkers in the park who had stopped when they saw cameras that they are welcome. AFP 2022

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.france24.com/en/live-news/20221111-kim-engelbrecht-emmy-nominated-actor-celebrates-s-african-roots

