Highway 101 closed in Hollywood Hills amid nearby dead end





Part of the 101 Freeway in Hollywood reopened Thursday afternoon after an hours-long standoff between Los Angeles County Sheriff’s deputies and a barricaded suspect at a nearby apartment complex ended when the gunman apparently committed suicide, authorities said. The unidentified individual, who had been the subject of an eviction notice, died of a self-inflicted gunshot, according to sheriff’s officials. Authorities closed the freeway Thursday morning because they heard a gunshot while trying to serve the eviction notice in the 2300 block of Cahuenga Boulevard, officials said. It is not known when the man who was found inside died. The highway was closed in both directions for several hours as police attempted to make contact with the man inside the apartment. Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Deputies heard a gunshot from the individuals’ unit after knocking on his door shortly after 7 a.m. Crisis negotiators attempted to speak to the man throughout the standoff. Members of the Special Law Enforcement Office entered the apartment before 2 p.m. and found the man dead, officials said. The man appears to have committed suicide. Deputies were trying to serve an eviction notice at the apartment complex, sheriffs department officials said. When deputies knocked on the door, they heard what sounded like a gunshot. A standoff ensued and multiple agencies responded to the scene, according to the Los Angeles Police Department. Shortly after noon, a Sheriff’s Department demining vehicle arrived on the scene, a KNX News reporter said. tweeted. Police closed the freeway because the apartment complex’s balconies face the freeway, LAPD Officer Kelly Muniz said. Shortly before 1:30 p.m., both sides of the freeway reopened to traffic, according to the California Highway Patrol. It is not known what type of weapon the person had in his apartment. CHP closed a portion of the freeway near Cahuenga Boulevard in response to the standoff and traffic was halted in both directions for several hours, police said. Aerial video of KTLA-TV Channel 5 showed traffic stretching back and forth on the freeway. Traffic quickly rumbled on surface streets in the area due to the freeway closure and was stalled near the Hollywood Bowl, a spokesperson for the site said. No injuries were reported by early afternoon.

