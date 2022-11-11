Whitecaps House will host Canada’s games at the Hollywood Theater





VANCOUVER, BC The 2022 FIFA World Cup Qatar is almost here, and Whitecaps House is the place to be for every Canada game!

Vancouver Whitecaps FC, in partnership with the Hollywood Theatre, Daily Hive and Halford & Brough, announced Thursday night viewing details for all of Canada’s games at the iconic Kitsilano venue.

Whitecaps House is open to all ages. Fans will have the opportunity to Win one of two pairs of Whitecaps FC 2023 Season Tickets Where a pair of tickets to the Whitecaps FC 2023 home opener by whom to attend in person and stay tuned to Daily Hive and Halford & Brough.

Wednesday, November 23 – Canada v. Belgium

Sunday November 27 – Canada v. Croatia

Thursday, December 1 – Canada v. Morocco

Whitecaps House will be offering giveaways including Alphonso Davies signed kit, Canada and Whitecaps FC jerseys. Enjoy the match with the Canadian National Team and World Cup alumni, led by Whitecaps legend Carl Valentine.

Fans can register today at showpass.com/hollywood-wc2022, while stocks last. Doors will open at 7:30 a.m. PT for the first two matches and 6:30 a.m. PT for the final group match. Alcohol sales will begin at 9 a.m. PT.

Food will be available at the Golden Era Burger Food Truck, including a breakfast burger. Snacks will also be available at the Dank Mart concession.

Halford & Brough will perform their national show live at Whitecaps House on Wednesday, November 23 from 10am-11am PT for a special preview ahead of Canada’s opener against Belgium.

The Hollywood Theater will also host additional viewing parties throughout the World Cup. Find the full program below.

