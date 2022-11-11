Where have all the Hollywood movie commercials gone?

A few weeks ago, an article crossed my Twitter about the new romantic comedy Ticket to Paradise, starring George Clooney and Julia Roberts, surpassing the $100 million mark at the worldwide box office. The reason I saw this on my timeline? Because someone had tweeted it to rate it: I literally haven’t heard anything about this movie. All I know is that they flirted in a video that I didn’t even realize was promotional for this movie. What’s going on with Hollywood marketing right now?

A few people came in with varying backgrounds, from Marketing has been AMAZING! There’s a big billboard near where I live Why haven’t I heard more about it? I feel like I saw posters all over the subway.

What is going on, indeed.

I saw a similar exchange a few days later about the Netflix stop-motion movie Wendell & Wild. It’s really weird, someone said, because everyone’s seen tons of promo or none at all. I literally just found out via Twitter.

It’s targeted advertising for you, someone else assumed.

I think it’s actually something else. Or a confluence of a few other things.

For most of the history of television and film, we have absorbed information about upcoming releases through a combination of television, print and radio commercials and upcoming attractions in the theaters themselves. Even if you didn’t pay much attention to it, you passively absorbed it through pop culture osmosis. It was just in the air all around you and there was a sense that you could live your life and expect this information to be served to you with minimal effort on your part.

I think a lot of us are still in that mindset.

But this monoculture no longer exists.

Keegan-Michael Key and Jordan Peele Hear Demons in Wendell & Wild” on Netflix. (NETFLIX/NETFLIX/TNS)

Social media has split people in different directions, and if your self-curated feed doesn’t feature all the titles you might be interested in (you can thank an imperfect algorithm for that) and you don’t see movies in theaters these days here, or that you don’t watch old school network TV anymore, or on public transportation where you could still reliably find commercials and trailers, maybe Is the impression that certain projects do not receive any promotion.

At the same time, someone else, even someone in your own household, could be bombarded with it.

There’s no question there was incredible fragmentation in marketing, said Tim Calkins, associate director of marketing at Northwestern Universitys Kellogg School of Management.

More and more, the era of reaching everyone is fading. You see this in many different industries, but you see it particularly in entertainment. In the old model, studios put together huge marketing campaigns behind their films and it was hard to miss.

But now? Prime time television isn’t what it used to be, newspaper reach isn’t what it used to be and for a long time that’s where most of the advertising happened, it was the primary means of marketing to the public.

Eventually, Facebook and Instagram became, in his words, “incredibly big.” (Interestingly, he doesn’t mention Twitter.) than Facebook and Instagram because it’s very difficult to understand how to work the algorithm to be seen.

For much of the 20th century, marketers could be quite confident that a campaign would reach people, but that’s no longer the case. Marketers didn’t get that, Calkins said. It’s a very different world and it’s only going to get worse, it will be increasingly difficult for marketers to ensure that everyone, or a large portion of the population, sees the same basic message .

I suspect that’s why there’s so much angst in Hollywood about the Oscars losing their status as a must-attend event. If the Oscars are little more than an elaborate promotional program, and they are, that’s always been their raison d’être, what happens when fewer people even care to tune in? There’s no doubt that the decline of the Oscars is a real loss for marketers, because all you have now is the Super Bowl if you want to reach a large audience at the same time, Calkins said.

I think two other factors determine whether or not you hear about new TV shows and movies.

There are so many titles coming out at any given time. That’s a lot of competition for your attention, and some of these titles are going to fall through the cracks. The marketing that is there may not be penetrating, lost in the content fire hose.

At the same time, studios, TV networks and streamers are slashing cuts, including marketing budgets. So in some cases, probably a lot of cases, there’s just less marketing going on. Netflix, for example, has often operated on the assumption that the algorithm offering recommendations is a more effective way to reach audiences than media coverage.

People get annoyed not to see marketing, Calkins pointed out, and that’s a whole other stage in our economy, because for so long people have been annoyed by the onslaught of marketing.

It’s funny, because the other day I saw a teaser for a trailer. It was for Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery and the trailer was supposed to come out the next day, so it was… a trailer for the trailer? What nonsense !

But I had to stop, because at least I saw it. Marketing has reached me. Isn’t that what we want? No one wants to feel out of the loop.

It happened to me the other day, Calkins said. I read about a show on Netflix that I wanted to watch, but I couldn’t remember its name. So I went to try to find it and couldn’t figure out what show it was. I read about it somewhere, but he didn’t have a lot of presence. I had a very rough concept of the series, I think it was a spy series? But I couldn’t remember the name or much about it, but I was sure I could find it later because you always hear about these new shows, right?

Did he ever find the show?

Nope! I still haven’t figured it out.

Janelle Monae poses for photographers as she arrives for the premiere of her new film ‘Glass Onion: A Knives Out Mystery,’ which screened at the 2022 London Film Festival in October. (Scott Garfitt/Scott Garfitt/Invision/AP)

