Neena Gupta brings back the retro charm of Bollywood with her latest monochrome saree | vogue india

Neena Gupta is creating rattles in the fashion world, one saree look at a time. An inimitable force of talent, the veteran actress is ready for her release, Unchai alongside a star cast of Amitabh Bachchan, Boman Irani and more. While Gupta has been quite with her clothing choices, say sporting sportswear and breezy minis, this time around she brought back the magic of old Bollywood charm in a monochrome, retro-inspired saree. Reflecting the vibe of the 1980s, the evergreen black and white saree has an ever-fading appeal. Keep scrolling to see how she styled it. Neena Gupta wore a sari from the shelves of girl-designer Masaba Gupta Sooraj Barjatya’s latest film, Unchai held a special screening on Wednesday where Neena Gupta arrived wearing a white saree with black trim from a limited edition Chanderi sportee cotton saree from House of Masaba. Specially designing an outfit for Neena Gupta, Masaba said, “I love the saree, I think it’s way sexier and chicer than any other silhouette. My mum used to complain that I was too busy late to design for her – so there you go! In honor of this amazing actor’s new movie Unchai I give you a special Neenaji saree. The flawless six-yard drape was accompanied by a special arm-warmer blouse, as a section of the blouse reverts to a backless silhouette. To go with it, Gupta teamed a choker necklace adorned with silver and white stones with a set of matching earrings. Keeping the old school charm, she tied her hair in a messy bun in the middle and adorned it with a gajra and wisps of hair falling gently over her face. In the beauty department, she kept her makeup minimal and rounded with nude lips and subtle smokey eyes. The actor accentuated his look by wearing a black bindi as a finishing touch.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.vogue.in/wedding-wardrobe/collection/neena-gupta-brings-back-retro-bollywood-charm-latest-monochrome-sari/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

